Another ESPN College GameDay Layoff Casualty: 25-Year Veteran Reporter Gene Wojciechowski

ESPN underwent yet another massive layoff over the past few months. It started with behind-the-scenes employees. But last week, it culminated with several high-profile on-air talents losing their jobs. The most recent announcement comes from longtime College GameDay reporter Gene Wojciechowski.

“June 30 was my last day at ESPN,” Wojciechowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m indebted to every editor, producer, director, crew member, researcher, and colleague during that 25 1/2-year run. Grateful to all those who let us parachute into their lives and trust us with their stories. No Plan B yet. For now, just thanks.”

He later tweeted that there were “no hard feelings” and said ESPN “did right” by him for his “entire career.”

I had the pleasure of working with Wojciechowski a few times at ESPN. He was always very generous with his time, polite and extremely professional. I never heard a bad word about him.

As part of the recent massive layoff, ESPN has let go longtime College GameDay reporter Gene Wojciechowski. (Photo: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

However, his layoff is just a reality for ESPN. He’s an older white male and those are the most vulnerable when the company needs to rid itself of salary thanks to a sinking business model.

Despite what Stephen A. Smith says, the network is much less interested in laying off black talent.

Yes, the company did lay off some black staff. Notably, Jalen Rose and Keyshawn Johnson. But most of the names featured were white.

Steve Young, Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy, Matt Hasselbeck, Todd McShay, David Pollack, Neil Everett, and of course, Wojciechowski were among some of the biggest names let go.

White women Suzy Kolber and Ashley Brewer were also laid off. As OutKick’s Bobby Burack pointed out, not one woman who isn’t white was included in the layoffs.

As someone personally laid off by ESPN — thanks in large part to my political leanings and skin color — I feel for those who lost their jobs.

However, I can assure each and every one of them this: the grass is definitely greener on the other side.

Former ESPN reporters Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski from when both were employed by the network. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

As someone who experienced an ESPN layoff and knows a lot of people who faced similar fates, there is one thing I have never heard in my life.

“ESPN laid me off [X number of years ago], and I still wish I worked there.”

Nope, universally people say “ESPN laid me off and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. I make more money, and/or I work for a much better company, and/or I live a healthier lifestyle.”

So, you can feel sorry for those who lost their jobs. The first few months are always difficult.

But don’t feel too sorry.

Talk to any one of them in a year and it’s a near guarantee that they’ll be much happier.