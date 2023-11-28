Tyreek Hill Says 2023 Miami Dolphins Better Than 2019-20 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill loves to pump up his teammates, even if that means putting down his former Kansas City Chiefs teammates. He’s gone on record calling Tua Tagovailoa the most accurate passer in the NFL.

Prior to the season, he said Mike McDaniel was one of the best coaches in the league. Hill views his role on the team as two-fold. First, he needs to play outstanding football. Check. He leads the league with over 1,300 yards receiving and sits more than 200 yards higher than the next-closest receiver.

His 10 touchdown grabs also lead the NFL.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leads the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In addition to his play, though, Hill fancies himself the ultimate “hype man.” He views he secondary mission as one to pump up the guys around him. Check. No one does this better than Hill.

On Tuesday, Hill decided to crank the hype meter up to 11. He said that this year’s Miami Dolphins are better than the 2019-2020 Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill was on that Chiefs team and they won the Super Bowl. That team started 6-4 before winning all nine of their remaining games to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

This year’s Miami Dolphins started 6-3 and have won two in-a-row to get to 8-3.

"I've won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is the better team than when I was in Kansas City." 😳@cheetah is feeling CONFIDENT about his @MiamiDolphins this year. pic.twitter.com/NkXZAfzUq1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 28, 2023

Once again, Tyreek Hill starts by hyping up Mike McDaniel. He doesn’t take a shot at Andy Reid — a future Hall of Fame coach — but after talking about the preparation that McDaniel puts in, it’s hard not to think he’s saying that McDaniel prepares his team better than Reid.

Still, what else is he going to say? Perhaps he didn’t have to denigrate that Chiefs team to pump up his own squad, but this is what Hill does.

He’s setting the expectations very high for this Dolphins team. Super Bowl or bust.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to the crowd during the Super Bowl LIV championship rally in Kansas City. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff – USA TODAY Sports)

They certainly could win it all, but they’re going to face some very stiff competition to do it. Unlike Hill’s Chiefs, who beat the Texans and Titans en route to their Super Bowl appearance, this year’s Dolphins have to get through the Chiefs.

Plus, there’s the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. It’s likely a much tougher road than beating the Ryan Tannehill-led Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

So, he might be right. But, it doesn’t matter.

The Dolphins mission is clear and Tyreek Hill has no problem saying it. This team is capable of winning the Super Bowl.

We’ll see if they actually do it, though.