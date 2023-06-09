Tyreek Hill Is NFL’s Best Hype Man, Praises Tua, McDaniel

Videos by OutKick

It’s still the NFL offseason, but Miami’s Tyreek Hill may need to be checked for a concussion.

The lightning-fast receiver spent his Thursday pumping up those around him, but one comment in particular suggests he’s not thinking clearly.

Tua’s head-scratching comment was in reference to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. As Tyreek Hill sees it, Tua’s one of the NFL’s best signal callers and particularly good at dropping dimes. The receiver said as much while stating that his goal this season is to surpass 2,000 receiving yards.

“I feel like I got the right tools around me. I got the most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” Hill said Thursday.

Though I’m sure Tua appreciates the love from WR1, Hill couldn’t be more wrong.

Tua had a decent completion percentage last fall (64.8%), but he’s in the middle of the pack, or lower, when it comes to all NFL quarterbacks’ accuracy. He was more than 5 percentage points behind the NFL’s leader in that category, Seattle’s Geno Smith.

In fact, 17 qualifying quarterbacks had a higher completion percentage than Tua.

But hey, the offseason is about hype. And there’s no better hype man than Tyreek Hill.

Tua Tagovailoa gets plenty of offseason love from receiver Tyreek Hill . (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mike McDaniel Gets Love From Tyreek Hill

Tua wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of an offseason love bouquet from Hill. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker also had first class seats on Hill’s Miami hype train.

“I got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also,” Tyreek Hill added. “Just having those three things, man, and me just keeping the same mindset that each and every day, I want to get better.”

Cheetah’s spreading love like it’s the original Woodstock.

Tyreek Hill wants to become the first WR in NFL history to have 2,000+ yards in a season (record is 1,964).



“I got obviously the most accurate QB in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also."pic.twitter.com/Qt0RtWnuJk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

Hill Does So With Goal In Mind

Tyreek Hill’s hype-filled Thursday surrounded his above-mentioned goal of a 2,000 yard season. The current NFL record for receiving yards is 1,964, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Surpassing Megatron isn’t as unattainable as one might think.

Johnson’s record-setting season came within 16 games. NFL teams now play 17 regular season games. And, Hill amassed more than 1,700 receiving yards last fall despite Tua – the most accurate QB – missing four games last fall.

If it happens, Hill won’t need the major networks to spotlight the achievement. He’s proven that he’s perfectly capable of hyping things up on his own.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF