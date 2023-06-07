Tyreek Hill Has ‘Minor Injury,’ Coach Mike McDaniel Puts NFL On Notice About WR’s 2023 Prospects

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill is not participating fully in the current Miami Dolphins minicamp because he’s apparently dealing with “some minor injury” issue, according to coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel did not specify the injury. But the injury is not the news.

Regardless, let’s deal with that first. Tyreek Hill did not work in 11-on-11 drills during the first session of the team’s minicamp Tuesday. And McDaniel didn’t say it, but it sounded like he’s going to be careful in the management of repetitions the All-Pro receiver gets the last two days of minicamp.

Mike McDaniel Explains Tyreek Hill Status

“I know one thing,” McDaniel said, “if Tyreek is at risk for further injury, he doesn’t know any speed on the practice field, as you guys know, but full go. There’s also a component of coaches protecting players. And he’s dealing with some minor stuff.

“But if at any point we think it makes the Miami Dolphins worse for someone to practice, turn the page, he will not practice. That’s kind of where he’s at.”

McDaniel added Hill is the player the coach is “least worried about being physically able to perform his tasks,” so stepping out of some drills in June shouldn’t affect anything.

But here’s the casual little percussion bomb McDaniel then dropped about Hill this offseason:

“I will say in executing his assignments in walk-throughs, he is putting his best foot forward,” the coach began. “He’s night and day ahead of where he was last year in regards to the offense. And he has his mind set on improving and getting better from last year, which is the only place we’d want it.”

Let that marinate for a second.

Hill Better Than Best Season?

Hill last year caught 119 passes. That’s a career best.

He had 1,710 receiving yards. Career best.

Tyreek Hill recorded 77 first down catches. Best.

His seven receptions per game was a career high.

So Hill’s first year with the Dolphins was a resounding success. And McDaniel and Hill have their mind set on improvement.

And the dude’s knowledge of the Miami offense is “night and day” ahead of last year.

That suggests a huge season ahead. It definitely creates huge expectations for the season ahead.

So how does Hill, entering his eighth NFL season, improve on a career year?

Tyreek Hill Needs Tua Tagovailoa

One way is quite obvious: Pray quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy.

Tagovailoa missed four games last year as he nursed two concussions. The absence was calamitous to the Dolphins as they lost three of the four games Tagovailoa missed.

The injury was also terrible for Hill because he was very much less effective without his starting quarterback. Predictably.

Hill averaged 110.2 receiving yards per game in those Tagovailoa played. That average dipped to 69.2 yards per game without Tagovailoa.

Hill did not catch a TD pass in games Tagovailoa missed. He had 7 in the 13 games Tagovailoa played.

So, yes, the idea that Hill might now be more of an expert in the McDaniel offense is very good. The chance his bond with Tagovailoa will improve in their second year, and coaches know and can use Hill’s abilities better are also scary thoughts for opposing defenses.

But the possibility of having Tagovailoa healthy for all 17 games and having Hill there with him is likely what would cause Hill’s production climb from last season’s highs.

