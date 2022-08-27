Tyreek Hill Would Not Handcuff Himself To Jackson Mahomes For Another Super Bowl

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a Super Bowl champion. He wants to win another one. Is he willing to do anything to make that happen? The short answer is no.

During a visit on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Hill was asked by Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose if he would handcuff himself to Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson for another Super Bowl win.

Rose asked Hill, “Would you get handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes?”

Before she could finish the question Hill responded by saying, “oh no, no, no, no way.”

After Hill asked for some clarification, Rose finished her question, “for 24 hours to win another Super Bowl?”

Hill responded, “I ain’t even going to cap to y’all. That Super Bowl can god d*mn wait.”

Some things aren’t worth the trouble

That’s saying a lot about the younger Mahomes. Hill has a lot to prove on a new team with a new contract. There’s no doubt that he would love to show the Chiefs that they made a mistake by throwing him to the side, like he was trash.

Is there a better way to do that than by winning a Super Bowl? If Hill is going to do it with the Dolphins, he’s going to do it the old fashioned way.

You don’t finish in the Top 10 of the most disliked people in the NFL because people want to handcuff themselves to you in order to win a Super Bowl.

Now to be fair to Jackson, he finished 6th on that list when it was compiled in early March. That was good for one spot ahead of Hill.

Hill was still on the Chiefs at that time. It’s possible the move to Miami and his relentless support of his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made him a little more likeable.