Tyreek Hill, Family Safe After Fire Erupts At Southwest Ranches Mansion

A fire broke out at the home of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, first reported by WSVN7 News Wednesday afternoon.
Footage from Hill’s home in the Southwest Ranches in Broward County, FL. showed firefighters fighting big clouds of smoke. Multiple reports confirmed that Hill was present at Dolphins practice during the emergency. Hill left practice upon learning of the news. No injuries were reported at Hill’s residence. According to the live news coverage, no one was present at the home during the fire.
Hill appeared 40 minutes after firefighters arrived at the home. Hill’s two children and his wife were seen outside , with Hill consoling his family and appearing in complete shock.
The 29-year-old hobbled around the premises in a walking boot, because of an existing ankle injury.
Firefighters controlled and extinguished the fire. No details were given on how the incident began.
Hill’s pet cat was safely evacuated as well.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa commented on Hill’s emergency.
