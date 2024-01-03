Tyreek Hill, Family Safe After Fire Erupts At Southwest Ranches Mansion

Videos by OutKick

A fire broke out at the home of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, first reported by WSVN7 News Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from Hill’s home in the Southwest Ranches in Broward County, FL. showed firefighters fighting big clouds of smoke. Multiple reports confirmed that Hill was present at Dolphins practice during the emergency. Hill left practice upon learning of the news. No injuries were reported at Hill’s residence. According to the live news coverage, no one was present at the home during the fire.

LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024

Hill appeared 40 minutes after firefighters arrived at the home. Hill’s two children and his wife were seen outside , with Hill consoling his family and appearing in complete shock.

The 29-year-old hobbled around the premises in a walking boot, because of an existing ankle injury.

Firefighters controlled and extinguished the fire. No details were given on how the incident began.

Hill’s pet cat was safely evacuated as well.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa commented on Hill’s emergency.

Tua Tagovailoa said he didn’t know about Tyreek Hill’s house catching on fire until after practice. pic.twitter.com/MZgbDBF7L0 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 3, 2024

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)