Tyre Nichols’ Deaths Doesn’t Prove White Supremacy, It Proves A Need To Inflame Fear Of White Supremacy: Bobby Burack

By rule, tragedies involving police officers only garner coverage when the officer is white and the casualty is black. Yet the death of Tyre Nichols remains a focal point across newsrooms two weeks after the release of the body cam footage.

In January, five black officers beat Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, to the point he died days later in Memphis, Tennessee. Not a single white person physically assaulted Nichols in the tragedy.

The death was an atrocity unrelated to race. Anyone honest would agree.

That does not include the national media. For weeks, so-called journalists have sought to convince the public that Nichols’ death is proof of something more profound than five individuals abusing their powers, violating their oaths as policemen.

CNN analyst Van Jones penned an op-ed arguing “racism” likely “drove” the officers to beat the man. The New York Times attributed a “system” that “fosters racism and violence” against black people to the death.

Struggling author Jemele Hill told a group of young black Vanderbilt students Nichols’ killing demonstrated how the police force is “designed” not to protect black Americans. The Boston Globe cited systemic racism as the cause of the death.

MSNBC, Al Sharpton, the Washington Post, and the increasingly large group of usual suspects echoed the same sentiment: that Tyre Nichols is evidence that the blue turns even black officers into vile white supremacists.

One might wonder what evidence exists to support that narrative. After all, outlets continue to say what happened in Memphis was racially motivated but don’t provide any proof the officers exercised brutality based on race.

That’s because there isn’t any proof. The portrayal of the incident is a diversion, a means to stoke racial hostility.

Tyre Nichols’ death does not demonstrate white supremacy. Rather, Tyre Nichols’ death demonstrates a need to inflame the fear of white supremacy.

The media isn’t the ring leader of racial tensions in America. Most journalists and news anchors aren’t wise enough to orchestrate such a ploy. The press is merely the megaphone of one side of the political aisle.

Coverage of White Supremacy and Tyre Nichols.

Messaging is the catalyst for the cultural divide. There’s an ongoing battle for the distribution and suppression of factual information. Buzzwords have usurped facts in influence. And the fear of white supremacy has served among the Left’s most valued forms of messaging.

Dividing Americans into groups of victims and oppressors causes rage, confusion, desperation, and sometimes violence. The idea weakens society by convincing them to feel guilty for their whiteness or resentful of their blackness.

A vulnerable population empowers leadership. A racialized society is susceptible to the manipulation of information. A recent Free Beacon study uncovered that leading U.S. newspapers are seven-to-one times more likely to report on a killing if the assassin is white rather than black.

Politicians have risen and buried opponents based on how vocally they oppose white supremacy. Fraudulent decries of racism have proven effective, no matter the insincerity.

President Joe Biden informed voters during his first year in office that no matter his senility, he would dutifully pretend as if pro-white racism is the gravest plague to the nation.

“Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland,” said Biden.

Racial smear campaigns have rippled through corporate America, forcing businesses to act at the behest of a racial agenda.

Cancel culture never could have escalated had the term “racist” not become a career death sentence.

The easily offended began to wield influence over institutions by virtue of racial hostility, strong-arming institutions to acquiesce to their ever-changing outrage.

No card is as significant as the race card.

Democrats could not have demanded the nomination of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States sans racial grievance.

Corrupt attorney Benjamin Crump would cease to exist without anti-police and anti-racist movements. As would Joy Reid, Jemele Hill, Al Sharpton, and an overtly racist Bishop called Talbert Swan.

Progressive activists could not properly dismiss BLM and Antifa burning cities without projecting their violence onto supposed white nationalists.

As Fox News host Jesse Watters told OutKick in the summer of 2021, there’s great financial incentive to racial division.

“CNN gets big ratings when there are racial controversies,” Watters notes. “That’s a big profit for them.

“Then there are these people who say you need to hire them to do some diversity training. Then they get paid a nice fee. They do the diversity training, and that’s basically corrupting a corporation.

“So there’s just a lot of money to be made on division in this country, especially on race. It’s not actually helping black Americans. It’s only helping the racial hustlers that scam and profit from it all. None of that money or any of that justice ever gets to where it needs to be in the black community, and that’s sad.”

How the media covers racial violence.

Much rides on the hypothesis that white supremacy still bedevils America, whether politically, socially, or financially.

However, such a crusade requires fuel to remain inflamed. People might forget they are supposed to rage over racism if not reminded. Thereby the racialization of Tyre Nichols’ death.

See, there isn’t much proof that white supremacy still exists—or white privilege, for that matter.

In fact, all race-based measures serve the innate purpose of burdening white people, from anti-white training across corporate America to Critical Race Theory to the White House’s promotion of a term called “equity.”

While the death of Tyre Nichols never had anything to do with racial bias, it provided an opportunity to tilt white supremacy back to the forefront of the conversation.

The virality of the horrific body cam footage spread too wide for the press to allow the story to tell itself, that five black officers violated the sanctity of human life.

The escalation of the video mirrored the early stages of the 2020 racial reckoning on the heels of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death empowered BLM, despite insufficient proof that racism contributed to his death. The Left exploited Floyd. Racial injustice became a campaign tool ahead of the 2020 election. Democrats used Derek Chauvin’s negligence to frame their political opponents and police as upholders of racism.

The advantage they obtained via Floyd had begun to wane. The Left sought to relight said animosity on the shoulders of Tyre Nichols, to regain the power they acquire when the country is distraught over racial tensions.

The coverage of Tyre Nichols’ death is a hustle to enrich and empower those who screech the loudest about the purported existence of white supremacy.

The need for racial hatred poses a graver, more realistic threat to the homeland than white supremacy itself.