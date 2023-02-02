Jemele Hill Says Police Are Not To Protect Black People ‘By Design’ In Fear-Mongering Speech At Vanderbilt

Videos by OutKick

Struggling author Jemele Hill opened Vanderbilt University’s slate of Black History Month on Wednesday. There, she warned young black attendees that police officers are coming for them.

Hill cited the death of Tyre Nichols as proof that “police were never, by design, supposed to protect black people.”

Note: Nichols was a 29-year-old black man. The five Memphis officers who killed him were also black.

“If that young man was white, do you think they would have beat him like that,” Hill asked rhetorically. “It wouldn’t have happened. Not at all. It wasn’t the race of the officers that mattered, it was the race of the victim that mattered.”

How does she know that? She doesn’t. Cops kill plenty of white men per year.

Still, Hill is using Nichols’ death as a means to grow her brand, as she did following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Last week, she blamed “white supremacy” for Nichols’ death. Her argument goes: when black officers put on the blue they turn into racist whites.

She says black officers uphold the plague:

“Just as women sometimes carry the water for misogyny and the patriarchy, black people have definitely done the same for white supremacy. You’re stuck on the faces. I’m looking at the system and why it was created.”

Remember that talking point. Hill is sure to reshuffle it on days she’s short on content.

Jemele Hill’s new book failed badly.

Heinous was the beating of Nichols. But because it’s viral, and leading news cycles, race hustlers couldn’t let the moment pass without a signature injection of racial hysteria.

The likes of Hill, Al Sharpton, and the Anti-White Bishop saw an opportunity.

Yet as we documented last week, tragedies involving black people are not inherently racist. Bad actors exist, both black and white. They hurt individuals, black and white, for reasons other than race.

They are often reckless, afraid, and incompetent.

There’s no proof that the officers killed Nichols on the basis of his skin color. Likewise, we still lack evidence Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd because of his race. Nonetheless, BLM burned cities based on the idea it was racist.

Hill’s type of rhetoric could incite similar wreckage.

Perhaps the five black Memphis officers were poor at their job. Perhaps the district ought to do a better job weeding incompetent policemen.

What happened to Nichols should not happen, not under any circumstance.

That said, the incident does not prove the police force is designed not to protect black people. That’s fear-mongering. It’s dishonest. It’s baseless.

Jemele sought to convince black people to distrust the police, to take matters into their own hands.

Her speech at Vanderbilt is the type of dangerous commentary that she accuses the “white supremacists” of stoking.