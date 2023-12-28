Two Women Became Sister Wives After They Broke Up With One Another & Ended Their Throuple Relationship

Videos by OutKick

As if sharing a husband wasn’t hard enough, try sharing a husband with your ex-girlfriend. That’s the exact situation these two sister wives from Florida find themselves in.

Nicole and Lauren describe themselves as “sister wives with a hunky hubby.” The “hunky husband,” Justin, first started a relationship with Nicole more than twenty years ago.

The two are high school sweethearts. Roughly seven years ago they brought Lauren into their relationship to form a throuple.

That arrangement lasted for a few years before Nicole and Lauren called it quits. Despite going their separate ways romantically, they’re still close friends. Really close.

The two explained in a video on TikTok breaking down the relationship, “We still loved each other but not in that way anymore AND THAT”S OK!”

Now both of them are married to Justin and the marriages, according to the 47 second clip, have never been stronger. They announce later in the video, “We became sister wives and the love still grew.”

Although, the two exes admit that it’s not always smooth sailing. The two do get jealous with one another over “petty things.”

To add to the fun, there are kids involved. Why wouldn’t there be? If two parents in the home are good for kids, then three must be better.

These Sister Wives Are Likely Closer Than Most

Nicole and Justin have three kids together. Lauren adds a couple from a previous marriage for a modern day version of The Brady Bunch.

The sister wives version has a total of five kids, three parents, and two dogs. Which, according to these three, is “our normal and we love it this way!”

To each their own I guess. It sounds like a ton of work if you ask me. One wife and three kids, along with a cat and a couple of dogs has me dragging by the end of the week.

Imagine throwing another wife into the mix with a couple of step kids for good measure. Add to that the fact that your two wives were once in a relationship and there has to be a circus tent erected to contain everything that must go on in this household.

Some people are addicted to drugs, others can’t get enough of the rush of gambling, then there are those who are hooked on crazy. Whether it’s crazy people or arrangements like this – they can’t get enough. There seems to be healthy bit of that going around with these three.