Two People Struck By Bullets In Odd Incident At Chicago White Sox Game On Friday Night

Two fans were wounded in an apparent shooting during Friday night’s Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital while a 26-year-old was grazed by a bullet but refused medical attention at the scene. Both victims were seated in the left field bleachers.

Here is video from the #WhiteSox on the shooting incident tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field. Look to the right of the State Farm sign, midway up Section 161. pic.twitter.com/H5CPjeta0q — Jay Cohen (@jcohenap) August 26, 2023

The alleged shooting happened during the third inning of Friday’s White Sox vs Athletics game.

Video posted on social media shows the incident, however it was not as alarming as one would expect. That may be because Chicago police are still not 100% sure the shooting occurred within the stadium, or whether it was outside and bullets somehow ended up INSIDE and striking two people. There’s also been other reports that someone may have accidentally shot themselves in the bleachers, causing the bullet to ricochet.

At no point were fans in other parts of the ballpark notified of the situation, and the game continued on as if nothing had happened. Chicago police said they brought in additional units as a safety precaution.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

VANILLA ICE POSTGAME CONCERT POSTPONED

After the game however, many fans were upset when a scheduled Vanilla Ice postgame performance was cancelled due to “technical difficulties.”

Many complained that the White Sox waited till the last possible second to inform the crowd, while others are wondering if it was cancelled due to the shooting.

Regardless, fans began booing as some chanted “Sell the team” at the White Sox leadership.

This #WhiteSox franchise is a joke. The product on the field is pathetic, and the rest of the organization is just as bad. Tons of fans bought tickets to tonight's game, and sat through a horrible game, because there was supposed to be a concert afterwards. Then after the game… pic.twitter.com/TZOzGP9jKe — Collin Corbett (@CollinCorbett) August 26, 2023

Hahaha @whitesox cancel Vanilla Ice 90’s postgame concert after losing 12-4. It was the only reason everyone was here at the game. #SellTheTeam #REFUND pic.twitter.com/k5RDABdwhE — On Wisconsin/Fly The W (@ChiTownBucky) August 26, 2023

Fortunately both shooting victims ended up with minor injuries and the situation wasn’t as chaotic as what happened at the Washington Nationals ballpark in 2021 when a shooting occurred outside the stadium but caused a massive panic inside.

As for the White Sox last night, their sad season woes continued after losing 12-4 to the Athletics. They are 50-79 on the season and currently stand in 4th place in the AL Central.