Chicago White Sox Make Major Changes After Clubhouse Criticism

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago White Sox may not have spent as much money as the New York teams or the San Diego Padres. But they’ve been nearly as disappointing.

On the field, the White Sox have been one of baseball’s worst teams. They were effectively eliminated from playoff contention within a few weeks, stumbling to a 49-76 record in late August.

Unsurprisingly, the team sold their few valuable players at the trading deadline, with Lance Lynn sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lucas Giolito traded to Anaheim, and Keynan Middleton to the Yankees.

On his way out, Middleton strongly criticized the team’s clubhouse culture. Something the organization clearly didn’t appreciate.

READ: WHITE SOX OMIT KEYNAN MIDDLETON’S NAME FROM SCOREBOARD AFTER HE CRITICIZED THE TEAM

He claimed that the White Sox had no team discipline, with an anything goes mentality that helped contribute to mistakes. In multiple interviews since being dealt, Lynn essentially confirmed Middleton’s assessment.

And in the first sign of major changes, the team announced on Tuesday that executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn have been relieved of their duties.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a press release. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family.”

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 15: General view of the field during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox Make Long Overdue Changes

Reinsdorf continued by thanking the two men for their contributions.

“I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures,” he said. “I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.”

“While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels,” Reinsdorf said. “This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

MLB.com reported that Williams responded via text, saying “We have underachieved. This is what happens.”

The White Sox had one of baseball’s most stable front offices, but stability doesn’t always mean excellence. Williams and Hahn made some moves that were widely praised, and a few that were widely panned. Namely the disastrous, franchise altering trade of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Padres for pitcher James Shields.

Hiring Tony LaRussa was a confusing choice, especially considering the team’s young core group. The apparent lack of discipline falls on the entire organization, up to and including the GM’s office.

But mostly, the White Sox haven’t been able to consistently develop young players and supplant them with quality free agents. And outside of a few quality years, there’s been a lack of consistent winning. Maybe the next city the franchise plays in will have more luck.