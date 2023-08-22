Now Yet Another MLB Team Is Threatening To Move Cities As White Sox Are Latest To Make Noise

Videos by OutKick

MLB is rapidly facing a relocation crisis, and it’s the league’s own fault.

The Oakland A’s announced earlier this year that they intended to move the organization to Las Vegas in the coming years. And while MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed “disappointment,” there’s been no effort to stop the team from moving.

Then the Milwaukee Brewers joined in after claiming that American Family Field needs nearly $450 million in improvements. Just a few weeks ago, reports surfaced that if the state didn’t fund most of the necessary costs, the organization would consider relocation efforts as soon as this fall.

The Baltimore Orioles are also having stadium-related issues, with the team’s lease at Camden Yards set to expire and the Angelos family demanding hundreds of millions of dollars worth of improvements. And now there’s yet another unhappy owner threatening to leave their hometown.

According to a Crain’s Chicago Business Report and the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago White Sox are making noise about potential relocation. The team’s lease expires six seasons from now, and with Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf unhappy with Guaranteed Rate Field, the organization could look to build a new stadium in a different Chicago area spot.

Or in a more disheartening possibility for White Sox fans, a new stadium in an entirely different city.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 21: A general view during the third inning between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MLB Teams Increasingly Demanding Public Money

Yet again, the issue at hand is that billionaires want local taxpayers to subsidize their private businesses.

The White Sox issued a statement on Monday night, according to ABC in Chicago, and it reveals that exact scenario.

“We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place,” the team said. “The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future.”

“Vision, opportunities and the future” is code for “give us money to build a ballpark district,” similar to say, the area around the Atlanta Braves new stadium.

The reason the A’s chose Las Vegas is because the state is offering hundreds of millions of dollars to ownership to build a new stadium. The White Sox and Brewers are seeking similar contributions.

There may be a reasonable justification to give MLB teams money to build or enhance stadiums. But often times the biggest economic gains go to ownership, not the local areas.

Nashville, Salt Lake or other potential destinations will be considered not because they make more sense for the league or the franchise, but because they’re willing to offer more money than other cities. And die hard local fans could suffer in the process.

MLB has created a system by which owners get to hold cities and states hostage; give them taxpayer dollars, or see them walk.

As long as cities comply, owners will complain. And MLB will continue to be embarrassed that they can’t keep historic organizations in their cities.