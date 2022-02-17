Two More Schools Have Entered The Arch Manning Sweepstakes

Videos by OutKick

One week after 5-star recruit Arch Manning reportedly narrowed his list of schools down to four contenders, Manning has added two more colleges to the mix. And like the other notable programs vying for his services, the two newbies are also members of the SEC.

Per 247Sports, LSU and Florida have now entered the Manning recruiting conversation, largely because both schools have hired a new head coach since the end of last season: Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier with the Gators.

👀👀👀 LSU has entered the mix pic.twitter.com/PQhdMsJYA6 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) February 16, 2022

Arch’s father, Cooper, informed 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong that, despite the speculation, the top overall recruit of 2023 has not yet trimmed his choice to two schools. He’s added two.

Joining the Tigers and Gators in the chase for Manning are Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. The common factor amongst all these schools is that they’re all in the SEC — except for Texas, which will join the Southeastern Conference by 2025 at the latest.

It’s clear that Manning has very specific criteria for his future football home: remain in the south and prepare to compete at an elite level. Manning’s updated list of schools includes four of the last five teams to claim a national championship.

As a high school Junior in 2021, Manning threw for 26 touchdowns and ran for another eight scores.

With no clear frontrunner and more teams added to the mix, it will certainly be interesting to see where Manning ultimately geaux.

