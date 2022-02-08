SEC Bound? Arch Manning Drops ACC School From Short List

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning, the country’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, appears likely to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli, and spend his college career in the Southeastern Conference. The QB has removed ACC powerhouse Clemson from his short list, leaving a handful of SEC schools to vie for his services.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports first reported that Manning has begun to narrow his list of prospective schools, with Dabo Swinney’s program on the wrong side of the chopping block.

“There is evidence (Arch) is also narrowing his list recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice from consideration,” Wiltfong wrote.

Sources close to 2023 Recruit Arch Manning are saying Clemson is no longer in the running for the generational prospect. pic.twitter.com/uec76BqGMf — Fifth Quarter Clemson (@FQClemson) February 5, 2022

With Clemson now seemingly on the sidelines, a quartet of SEC schools remain the overwhelming favorites to house the 5-star prospect.

Per Wiltfong, Texas, which will soon join the SEC, and current SEC schools Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia make up Manning’s “short list.” Though his list of schools has narrowed, a commitment in the near future seems unlikely.

“You got the schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas,” Wiltfong added. “Those are the schools that I think are in the best position, but as Nelson Stewart, the head coach at Isidore Newman, said Tuesday morning, Arch is going to be thorough.”

This past season, Manning threw for 26 touchdowns and rushed for another 8 scores in 10 games as a high school junior. He’s primed to add to those numbers somewhere in the SEC in the fall of 2023.

