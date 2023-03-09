Two Middle Aged Women Go Toe-To-Toe At The Self-Checkouts At Walmart

Videos by OutKick

There’s something about the self-checkout area at Walmart that has customers primed for battle. Is it the wait that is involved prior to ringing up your own order that has people on edge? Maybe it’s the fact that it’s kind of setup like a ring.

The root cause is neither here nor there. The fact is people like to get nuts at the self-checkouts at their local Walmart. Even a couple of middle aged women can’t keep from going toe-to-toe when the mood hits.

Two women fighting at Walmart (Image Credit: infamousRIOT/Twitter)

Once the decision was made to turn this argument into a physical altercation there was no stopping it. Not even the employee who was in the area was going to be able to prevent it. All he could do was exactly what he did. And that wasn’t much at all.

He got as close to the action as he could without catching one of the smacks upside the head. He then waved his arms around and started yelling.

The yelling did little to slow down the action and the fight came to an end naturally. With one of the women hitting the floor after eating a solid right-hand.

Sometimes you hit up Walmart and everything goes smoothly. Other times a couple women are trading slaps in the self-checkout area. You just never know what’s going to happen.

We can be thankful that one person thought to fire up their camera and catch the tale end of the argument right before the fireworks get started.

In a clip, that currently has 4.4 million views, the argument comes to an end and the woman who is second in line starts to make her way to a free self-checkout.

Bring Your Mouthpiece, You Never Know When A Fight Will Breakout At Walmart

This prompts the woman that she was arguing with to follow close behind. The trailing woman then kicks the other in the back of her legs.

This move is met with a stiff slap to the face. As the employee heads over to wave his hands and yell a return slap is delivered and it’s officially on.

The recipient of the second slap decides it’s time to put an end to the fight. So she lands a series of slaps that puts her opponent on the ground.

Now who done told Miss Gretchen and Miss Marjorie to get active like this down to the local Walmart?! pic.twitter.com/a99NTwe3ex — Get Chur Liq Baq (@infamousRIOT) March 4, 2023

Now that’s a self-checkout fight. It’s short and sweet and there are several shots landed. There’s even a knockdown.

The real star of the show, however, isn’t either of the women in the fight. It’s not the employee either. The real star is the woman standing at the self-checkout in the visor. Check her out. She doesn’t miss a beat.

There’s a full on brawl between two people taking place just a couple of behind her and, besides a couple of glances, she remains focused on ringing her order up. She doesn’t have time for any of those kinds of shenanigans.

It’s just another day at Walmart and she has things to do.