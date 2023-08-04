Two Golfers Charged After Fight Over ‘Rude Behavior’ On The Golf Course Left One Of Them Unconscious

Videos by OutKick

What a year it has been for fights on the golf course. People are throwing down at the drop of a hat with no end in sight.

Just last week there was a story about a fight between to senior citizens on the course that ended with one being tossed off of a bridge. That fight took place earlier this year. The man allegedly doing the pushing made his first court appearance last week.

This fight between two middle-aged men took place last Friday in Ohio. A verbal altercation between a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old man at the Five Waters Golf Course ended with one of the men being knocked unconscious.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell says the fight between the two men started after a verbal altercation over “rude behavior on the golf course.” Apparently one group of golfers were hitting balls at the other group.

The two groups ended up too close together and things turned physical. Campbell said, “Two guys walked into the middle of a fairway and got into it and then got into a fight.”

“[It was] apparently initiated over one group thinking the other group was hitting balls toward them intentionally, maybe just rude behavior on the golf course is what was described.”

It’s not known which side each of the men were on, but at some point there were punches thrown between the two groups. During the fight the 45-year-old man ended up punching the 48-year-old man, knocking him out.

Being Knocked Out Is A Tough Way To End The Day On A Golf Course

“The individual did have a laceration on his lip and had some blood running down his mouth,” Campbell continued. “He, when speaking with deputies, was having difficulty recalling what took place.”

The man who was knocked unconscious was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Both men have been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They’re scheduled to appear in Southern District Court.

Imagine being the guy on the wrong end of the punch. You get knocked out and charged. The only thing that could make the situation any worse is if he was in the group having balls hit at him.

Although, if I had to take a wild guess, I’d guess he was one of the perpetrators of the rude behavior. Those guys tend to have a hard time backing it up when things get physical.