Two Florida Moms Throw Hands On An Elementary School Bus Over A Toy

A harmless dispute between two kids on an elementary school bus over a toy took a turn when their moms got involved. The two moms stepped in and instead of calmly settling the situation like a couple of adults, they decided to exchange punches.

It all went down on a Mill Creek Elementary School bus last Thursday as kids were being dropped off at the Heritage Park Apartment complex in Kissimmee, Florida.

Florida moms brawl on elementary school bus (Image Credit: More Than A Artist/Instagram)

Police say there was an argument on the bus over a toy between two of the kids. As the bus arrived to drop the kids off, the two moms got on and started arguing.

One too many insults were handed out and before you know it the two mother of the year nominees were trading punches in the aisle of a bus filled with elementary school students.

Ah, the joys of parenting. Sometimes you have to fight another mom on a school bus.

Video taken from inside the bus shows the tail end of the heated argument between the moms that turns into a physical altercation with pushing leading to punches and hair pulling.

The kids on the bus start screaming and running towards the back of the bus, one of the kids is trying to talk some sense into his mom, before the bus driver and another man step in to separate the two.

Throwing Hands On School Buses Is How Moms In Florida Get Down

Who says the learning ends the moment the school bell rings? These kids got a front row seat on a valuable lesson about how not to handle a dispute over a toy. Will the lesson sink in? Time will tell.

The incident report breaks down the fight like this, “The parents of the two students took it upon themselves to insert themselves into a harmless dispute between children and made it about themselves turning the innocent dispute into a violent physical altercation that made both the children and staff members on board the school bus run towards the back of the bus and cower in fear.”

It goes on to say that the two women involved were identified and charged. They’re facing three misdemeanors including trespassing and disruption of a school function.

Was it worth it? Probably not. Although having your name thrown into consideration for mother of the year is nothing to sneeze at.