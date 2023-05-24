Two Charged After Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Chicago O’Hare

Videos by OutKick

The weather is heating up and so are brawls in public. The latest to make its rounds on social media took place in a baggage claim area Monday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The fight, which according to police started with a verbal dispute while deplaning, ended up spilling onto the baggage claim carousel. This was an all out brawl with hair pulling and fists flying.

Chicago O’Hare Airport fight (Image Credit: Peyton24979151/Twitter)

Several videos of the incident show the wild scene with as many as a dozen people involved in some capacity. There’s hair pulling on the ground, punches and wrestling taking place, people are squaring up and letting the fists fly.

The scene is complete chaos. It’s wild to see the amount of people who are willing to get off of a plane and start throwing hands.

Sent in video of a brawl this morning at O'Hare International Airport.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/AiiLrobUk8 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 23, 2023

Most of the clips of the brawl that surfaced start with the melee already in progress. There’s at least one that appears to show the moment the verbal argument turned physical.

This extended version of the action appears to show a woman slap a phone out of a man’s hand as he appears to be taking a video of her. She is then hit in the face as others start to step in.

One of those who stepped in is a woman, who ends up getting pulled to the ground by her hair. Another woman joins in to help and is punched in the face by a man for her troubles.

Two men join in to assist that woman and end up wrestling with a couple men on baggage claim carousel. It’s a completely insane scene at this point with several fights taking place.

This is the fight that happened at O'Hare International Airport last night, after the Spirit flight landed. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to stay for the ending, as my mom was yelling at me to get out of there, but I did get to see how it all started! pic.twitter.com/iS9644befc — Peyton (@Peyton24979151) May 24, 2023

Another Day At Chicago O’Hare International Airport

One might expect to see a large security presence at some point, but there doesn’t appear to be anyone involved with security nearby. They’re probably busy making sure the homeless are comfortable sleeping in the airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement on the brawl. They said, “Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA).”

“We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O’Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities.”

Nailed it. Great job by the CDA on this one. The authorities must have arrived at some point, or the video was reviewed by them, because two people did end up being arrested and charged.

Christopher Hampton, 18, and Tembra Hicks, 20, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of battery for punching a victim during the brawl.

Imagine watching this video, or performing some sort of investigation, and charging just two people with battery. It seems like there was quite a bit more battery taking place than that.