Chicago O’Hare Airport Is Now A Homeless Encampment While Southern Border Migrants Fill Up City Shelters

At what point do Chicago voters say enough is enough of the dystopian hell that Chicago has turned into? As if the staggering murder rates, gun violence, carjackings, skyrocketing car thefts and “dramatic increase” in sexual assaults weren’t bad enough, now the city’s prized airport is serving as a full-blown homeless encampment.

The homeless problem at O’Hare became a national story this week when the New York Post and the Daily Mail wrote pieces on the subject, but to be fair, this has been brewing since late January when the Chicago Tribune detailed how the airport is seeing a “spike” in homeless people, according to local outreach official.

Chicago homeless outreach group Haymarket Center says the O’Hare homeless issue has exploded since late December. / CBS Chicago

Failed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (who is up for reelection Feb. 28) and her minions want you to believe the O’Hare airport homeless thing has been going on for years — it has, but it’s been such a tiny blip on the radar that the local media outlets have rarely written about the subject over the last decade — and they’re doing all that they can, but the homeless shelters are full.

They’re not lying about being full.

But wait, what’s so different this year with this homeless problem that all of a sudden causes such a huge uptick in people living inside O’Hare?

There must be a reason for all the homeless shelters being so full. What could it possibly be?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, there were 1,531 southern border migrants living in city shelters. As of the city’s last count, 3,936 migrants have sought shelter from the city. The city is so full of migrants that officials have proposed turning a closed south side Kmart into a migrant housing facility.

Seriously.

And when a shuttered south side elementary school was turned into a migrant housing facility, police were on hand as the locals met the buses dropping off migrants for their new living arrangements.

Surely you can see what’s going on here.

In January, Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D.) saying their cities were full and he needed to stop sending buses full of migrants.

“You must stop busing migrants to Chicago and New York City,” the mayors demanded. “In the case of family reunification, let us work together to ensure that people are reconnected with their loved ones, however sending migrants to our cities whose systems are over capacity, where they may struggle to find shelter and other services is wrong and further victimizes these most vulnerable individuals.”

Polis says he was just doing his job as 70% off the migrants arriving in Denver had final destinations that were not Denver. So, he shipped them off to other cities, including Chicago and New York.

This picture of a homeless encampment was taken today at O'Hare @fly2ohare Terminal 1 baggage claim. Chicago needs better leadership. pic.twitter.com/sDtvVBa6jP — D220 Insider (@D220Insider) February 13, 2023

“It is apparent that the influx of asylum seekers has provoked consternation amongst states. Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution,” the mayors added.

It was around the same time as the Polis letter when Adams stood in front of reporters and relayed a conversation he had with Lightfoot.

“When I spoke to her yesterday, she says, ‘Eric, you know, we have been a little too patient,” Adams said. “You know, we can’t do anything to embarrass our families, but it’s about time we started to do that.'”

@chicagosmayor please clean up this city! This is the current state of O’hare airport, homeless everywhere, sleeping all over terminal 2 and getting in peoples faces yelling. This is the first impression people get when they land in this city. #CleanChicago #ORD pic.twitter.com/YUvIafUxK5 — Natasha Patel (@patel_n) February 6, 2023

She’s talking about Democrats and Biden. They can’t “embarrass” their party by saying migrants have filled up the damn city shelters and now American citizens are sleeping at Chicago O’Hare airport, but here we are.

She won’t say it because she’s a failed coward, but we can.

There were 1,531 migrants sleeping in city shelters rendering them full. The results of southern border policy are in and now you’re seeing it at Chicago O’Hare.

It’s not pretty.

Let these headline sink in: