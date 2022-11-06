2 Arkansas Players Lose Freedom (For A Night) After Losing To Liberty

The Arkansas Razorbacks may be without starting defensive back Myles Slusher for its home game Saturday against LSU.

Slusher, a junior, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as Fayetteville Police tried to clear the street outside a bar shortly after 2 a.m.

Arkansas Players Clashed With Police

After a policeman grabbed the arm of Arkansas freshman reserve defensive back Anthony Brown, Slusher grabbed and pushed the policeman, according to the police report. After other police got involved, both players were arrested on the same charge and spent the night at a detention center until being bailed out at $265 apiece at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Arkansas lost to 14-point underdog Liberty, 21-19, on Saturday afternoon. The Razorbacks (5-4) host LSU (7-2) at noon Saturday.

“We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Sunday. “We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities.Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team.”