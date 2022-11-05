As Liberty Beats Arkansas, Fans Call For Hugh Freeze To Auburn

As Hugh Freeze and his Liberty Flames beat Arkansas Saturday, Auburn fans watched from afar with a close eye.

Freeze has been linked to the Auburn job for months now, even before Bryan Harsin was canned last week. And Saturday’s 21-19 win — the Flames actually led 21-5 late in the third quarter — only added fuel to the fire.

Bottom line: despite Freeze signing a massive extension last month, fans believe he’s the guy for Auburn.

Hugh Freeze’s Liberty team up 21-3 at Arkansas. Pretty good audition for the Auburn job. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2022

Looks like Hugh Freeze is auditioning for the Auburn job… pic.twitter.com/t0znNVoq4J — Ike Pigott (@ikepigott) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile at Arkansas, Hugh Freeze’s price for Auburn keeps going up. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 5, 2022

Hugh Freeze that’s the tweet — TheTrackChef (@Chefboyareed) November 5, 2022

Hugh Freeze is sending a message to the folks at Auburn today. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 5, 2022

Hugh Freeze is out here making Auburn offer him the job. — 🐗 W0000 Pig 🐗 (@randomuser27694) November 5, 2022

It’s nice of Arkansas to try to get Hugh Freeze the Auburn job. — Scott Faldon (@ScottFaldon) November 5, 2022

Hugh Freeze to Auburn? Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin rumored, too

OutKick’s Trey Wallace broke down the current situation at Auburn earlier this week, and I would suggest you give that a read for the real information. However, here are the cliff notes …

From Trey:

“Another name mentioned to me over the past two weeks is Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. Yes, an extension was just agreed upon with the Flames, but contracts aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.

Getting back into the SEC is a goal of Hugh’s, with Auburn being one of the best spots for the potential move.

Hugh Freeze to Auburn rumors catch fire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Tigers need a splash, with a coach that can turn things around immediately, especially on the recruiting trail. I can’t think of two coaches that would make a bigger splash than Kiffin or Freeze, if the Auburn administration wants to go down this road.

Also, we can’t overlook the fact that new athletic director John Cohen is certainly familiar with both coaches, with Freeze formerly at Ole Miss. Now, Cohen would have to overlook the reason why Freeze was fired in Oxford, but everyone deserves a second chance.”

Most fans green-lit the ‘Freeze-to-Auburn’ rumors during Saturday’s showing in Arkansas, but some, of course, had their concerns.

Just not a Hugh Freeze fan. The Ole Miss LOI episode, where he and Ross Bjork “anonymously” lied to compliant CFB media about the infractions, stuff like that is hard to forget. — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) November 5, 2022

I’m so anti Hugh Freeze. He’s a morally corrupt piece of shit and a mediocre coach. If we’re gonna hire the devil, hire a good coach at least. — Lori 🅿️🦚 (@Tigerzfanz) November 5, 2022



Hugh Freeze is trash. Beat them by 50. Don’t care. Do NOT get the love for him.



I’m not so ignorant I can’t be SHOWN where he’s changed, but F SAKE I’m exhausted with the people we have to defend ourselves for hiring. — AuburnChopper WDE! (@AuburnChopper) November 5, 2022

Hugh Freeze is Gus Malzahn on Cialis pic.twitter.com/5Wb7jCyeMc — BARNING HARD (3-9) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) November 4, 2022

