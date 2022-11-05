As Liberty Beats Arkansas, Fans Call For Hugh Freeze To Auburn

As Hugh Freeze and his Liberty Flames beat Arkansas Saturday, Auburn fans watched from afar with a close eye.
Freeze has been linked to the Auburn job for months now, even before Bryan Harsin was canned last week. And Saturday’s 21-19 win — the Flames actually led 21-5 late in the third quarter — only added fuel to the fire.
Bottom line: despite Freeze signing a massive extension last month, fans believe he’s the guy for Auburn.
Hugh Freeze to Auburn? Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin rumored, too
OutKick’s Trey Wallace broke down the current situation at Auburn earlier this week, and I would suggest you give that a read for the real information. However, here are the cliff notes …
From Trey:
“Another name mentioned to me over the past two weeks is Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. Yes, an extension was just agreed upon with the Flames, but contracts aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.
Getting back into the SEC is a goal of Hugh’s, with Auburn being one of the best spots for the potential move.
The Tigers need a splash, with a coach that can turn things around immediately, especially on the recruiting trail. I can’t think of two coaches that would make a bigger splash than Kiffin or Freeze, if the Auburn administration wants to go down this road.
Also, we can’t overlook the fact that new athletic director John Cohen is certainly familiar with both coaches, with Freeze formerly at Ole Miss. Now, Cohen would have to overlook the reason why Freeze was fired in Oxford, but everyone deserves a second chance.”
Most fans green-lit the ‘Freeze-to-Auburn’ rumors during Saturday’s showing in Arkansas, but some, of course, had their concerns.
What do you think? Should Auburn take a serious look at Freeze after today’s performance?
Let us know!