Hugh Freeze Signs Massive Contract Extension With Liberty Cooling Off The Auburn Rumors

The Hugh Freeze to Auburn rumors have taken a significant hit. Liberty announced on Friday it has signed the 53-year-old to a massive contract extension.

The former Ole Miss head coach has inked an eight-year contract that runs through the 2030 season. According to reports, the contract is fully guaranteed, and averages just shy of $5 million per year.

“We are grateful for Coach Freeze’s outstanding leadership of Liberty Football and the positive influence he has on our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Ian McCaw wrote in a statement. “Liberty Football is realizing the vision that was cast for it decades ago and we are excited that Coach Freeze will lead the program into the future.”

Hugh Freeze has won a bowl game at Liberty in each of his first three seasons in charge. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The announcement comes less than a week after Freeze coached Liberty to a blowout win over BYU. Freeze has the Flames sitting at 7-1 on the year with their lone loss coming at Wake Forest, 37-36. He is 33-12 overall since taking over at Liberty ahead of the 2019 season.

As things continue to move in the wrong direction at Auburn, Freeze’s name has been rumored to be atop the Tigers’ wish list if (when) they fire Bryan Harsin.

Contracts don’t mean what they once used to in college football. But Freeze’s extension with Liberty will certainly slow down the rumor mill at Auburn.