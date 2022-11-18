Twitter Users Are Hilariously Tweeting Their Final Goodbyes

Amidst reports and rumors that Twitter may be on its’ last leg after a mass exodus of hundreds of employees late Thursday night, users of the social media platform are saying their goodbyes.

Hashtags like #GoodbyeTwitter, #RIPTwitter and #TwitterDown are trending as the social media giant’s future reportedly remains in limbo.

Thousands of Twitter users nervously made jokes and said their farewells.

Hell, even I had to get in the action with this very important confession:

If Twitter shuts down just know that it was me. I’m the one who let the dogs out. — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) November 18, 2022

EMPLOYEE ID BADGES HAVE BEEN TURNED OFF

Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent employees an ultimatum: either commit to an “extremely hardcore” work environment, or leave with severance.” The email came with an online form that employees had to sign by 5pm ET Thursday to commit to “long hours of intensity,” and if not – they would be let go.

The Washington Post revealed some of Musk’s email. It writes in part, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Apparently, many took Musk up on the offer and there was a “mass exodus” of employees last night. From staffers to tech engineers, employees bombarded the company’s Slack channel indicating that they had not signed the pledge and opted for the 3-month severance instead.

It got so bad that the company has allegedly deactivated employees ID badges to access the building in an attempt to prevent potential sabotage. The company’s office buildings are currently closed as well, although they are expected to reopen next week, according to Platformer.

We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

#TWITTERDOWN #RIPTWITTER

The constant rumors of the platform’s demise have left Twitter users with an uneasy feeling. Many don’t know if it’s the last time that they’ll be able to log onto the app, leading to some hilarious farewell messages:

Me telling my grandkids about an app called Twitter in 2057 #GoodByeTwitter #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/QldvygJBJH — IndigobyRM💙Jennie ⁷ (@NamjoonsBae7) November 18, 2022

Even WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Bully Ray of the Dudley Boyz posted a GIF of the violinists from the Titanic playing their final songs as the ship goes down.

However, others like syndicated radio show host and host of Fox News “Life, Liberty and Levin,” Mark Levin is taking a different approach. He’s saying the hell with the former employees, and that this is now a good job opportunity!

Now is the perfect time to get a job at Twitter! Tell one, tell all! — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 18, 2022

IS MUSK JUST TROLLING?

There’s no doubt that Musk’s Twitter takeover has not gone nearly as smooth as he had hoped. Between initially firing thousands of employees only to then have to hire some back, to the disastrous roll out and suspension of the Twitter Blue verification program, it’s been a rough stretch.

However, this is still Elon that we’re talking about. The guy LOVES trolling. He’s continued to tweet throughout the last 24 hours, essentially mocking those that think the Twitter bird is on its’ last flight.

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Personally, I have no idea what’s going on at Twitter and every day it feels like we’re being told different things. If it gets taken down – I, like many others have no idea what I’m going to do, or how to stay in contact with so many people. I sure as hell don’t know their phone numbers. Also who calls people these days?

I don’t want to go back to Facebook. Instagram doesn’t have the same capabilities. Other platforms like Mastodon are starting to gain buzz but that will take forever to build a formidable user base.

Maybe we can bring back AOL Instant Messenger?