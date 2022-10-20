Elon Musk May Give Twitter Employees Who Don’t Want To Work For Him What They Want

The Elon Musk era of Twitter is upon us and it’s clear that the billionaire has a game plan for how he will change the social media platform. Part of the plan includes substantial job cuts.

The Washington Post acquired interviews and documents which indicate Musk told investors that he plans to reduce the company’s workforce from 7,500 workers to around 2,000.

That’s a 75% cut. While you can expect people to start screeching about Musk’s plans, as it turns out, Twitter already had plans in place to lose almost a quarter of their employees in hopes of saving $800 million.

It may be too late for Twitter employees who were vocal about not wanting to work for Elon Musk to change their tune as he is reportedly planning to cut the Twitter workforce by as much as 75%. (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk Is Saving Employees Some Decision Making

When Elon Musk announced his plans to buy Twitter, then retracted them, then put them back on the table, some employees were irate.

The reason?

He wanted to loosen up the company’s content moderation standards to allow for more freedom of speech.

This hit some employees hard. We’re talking crying emojis hard.

The word was that inside Twitter HQ things were going nuts when the Musk Acquisition hit their radar.

Its “absolutely insane” @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now:

“I feel like im going to throw up..I rly don’t wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk”…1/ — talmon joseph smith (@talmonsmith) April 25, 2022

You don’t want to work for Elon Musk? It’s easy to say you’d quit on your own accord before he’s signing the paychecks.

This is the tech world’s version of “if Trump wins, I’m moving to Canada.”

No, you’re not.

It could be too late for Twitter employees who were so upset about Musk wanting to allow speech that — perish the thought — they may not agree with to change their tune.

From the sound of it, he may have already made that decision for them.

