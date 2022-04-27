Twitter Tried To Explain Surge in Conservative Followers

Conservative accounts have experienced a substantial surge in followers on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the service on Monday, leading to speculation that something has changed behind the scenes. Twitter, however, says the shift is organic and not proof that it previously doctored the algorithms.

“We’ve been looking into recent fluctuations in follower counts. While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely have been a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday.

While it’s true that there has been an influx in newly-created and deleted accounts, seemingly in favor of conservatives, that likely doesn’t explain why follower counts are rising and dropping.

Notably, over 70% of official Twitter accounts belonging to Republican members of Congress grew in followers as of Tuesday.

And as of Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. gained 206,318 new followers over the past two days.

Other accounts to see significant growth include those belonging to Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow have lost tens of thousands of followers since Monday.

It would seem that there’s more to this irregular follower change than merely random users creating and deleting accounts.

Fox & Friends host Will Cain, who also received an uptick in followers this week, tweeted multiple screenshots of accounts saying they are just seeing his content for the first time in months:

This ain’t simply new users. Some governor has been taken off Twitter. Hope Musk exposes the corruption that turned this into a propaganda machine. pic.twitter.com/ODBNRjppIS — Will Cain (@willcain) April 27, 2022

They can finally find Cain.

Does anyone actually doubt that there’s been hackery going on inside Twitter? Are we still arguing that Twitter management hasn’t had a political bent?

Whatever faucet Twitter has turned on or off to dictate the visibility of various accounts seems to have been readjusted before the new boss man could find out. Covering up the evidence before Musk takes over is smart.

A different type of follower purge is underway on Twitter.