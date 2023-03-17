Twitter Files Show Power of Natural Immunity Was Downplayed to Protect Fauci

Videos by OutKick

Few people in society have been as consistently protected as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Despite an almost unimaginable series of inaccuracies and misrepresentations, major media outlets and “fact checkers” coalesced into promoting Fauci as an essentially infallible source of information.

Anything that he said became an unimpeachable truth, simply because he said it, with dissent being termed as “harmful misinformation.”

His unjustifiable flip flop on masks was easily dismissed as “the science changing,” despite there being no change in the actual science.

He forcefully advocated for lockdowns, then claimed he never did any such thing. Yet the media still protected him.

Fauci then lied about his role in dismissing the lab leak theory, which has also been repeatedly ignored.

He told Americans the vaccines were essentially 100% effective, then backtracked. And was still given the shield of media protection.

Now a new release of the Twitter Files from journalist Matt Taibbi has shown an more impressive form of Fauci worship.

Censorship groups that worked with social media platforms pushed the companies to remove accurate information on natural immunity and vaccination because it would make Fauci look bad.

A study from the Cleveland Clinic showed that natural immunity was just as effective as vaccination. But the Virality Project, an outside censorship group, told social platforms they should downplay such content.

Why? Because “Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC have recommended that even those previously-infected with COVID-19 should receive the vaccine.”

35.A Cleveland Clinic study showed previous infection offered the “same immunity” as the vaccine, but VP said discovery was susbservient to narrative: “Whether or not… scientific consensus is changing, ‘natural immunity’ is a key narrative… among anti-vaccine activists.” pic.twitter.com/wmdiynJG4y — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 27: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fauci Wrong About Natural Immunity

The Virality Project, which was an extremely influential censorship advocacy group based out of Stanford, repeatedly wrote about their desire to protect trust in Fauci.

Taibbi wrote about how they expressed concern that the release of Fauci’s emails, which showed his efforts to suppress discussion about the lab leak, was being used to sow “distrust.”

“The release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Spring 2020 emails… has been used to exacerbate distrust in Dr. Fauci.”

Their concern, always, was about protecting him and other “experts,” despite what science actually said.

In their discussion of natural immunity, they specifically called out their concerns about “mistrust.”

“New scientific findings are being leveraged to deepen mistrust in public health experts.”

Even “true vaccine side effects,” should be censored, because they could increase hesitancy.

5.Just before @ShellenbergerMD and I testified in the House last week, Virality Project emails were found in the #TwitterFiles describing “stories of true vaccine side effects” as actionable content. pic.twitter.com/dKxTnxDc3a — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

These revelations reinforce what many believed throughout the pandemic – social media and organizations moved to restrict accurate information because it contradicted Dr. Fauci.

That level of protection is nearly unheard of, but was immediately granted to Fauci because he set himself up as the anti-Trump.

Despite a glaring, profound track record of inaccuracies, his viewpoints were to be safeguarded above scientific truth and reality.

No wonder Fauci thinks so highly of himself.