New York Times Fauci Profile Reveals He’s an Egomaniac Who Speaks in Third Person

It should come as no surprise that Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks incredibly highly of himself.

Despite mountains of evidence contradicting his assertions that masks work and that COVID vaccines prevent infection, he’s steadfastly refused to admit mistakes.

Fauci’s become almost a caricature of an egomaniacal, hypocritical politician. Far from admitting guilt, he accuses others of things he’s guilty of himself.

Instead of acknowledging that science is a process, he’s hilariously claimed that he’s its physical manifestation. He’s treated the concept of “truth” in much the same way, believing that he stands for it, leading students to go to medical school to follow his example.

READ: DR. FAUCI CLAIMS PEOPLE GO TO MEDICAL SCHOOL BECAUSE OF WHAT HE SYMBOLIZES

Yet somehow, a recent New York Times profile uncovered that he’s somehow even more egomaniacal than previously believed.

That’s obvious in the very first paragraph, which highlights his self-obsession.

“The walls in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s home office are adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans.”

Doesn’t everyone have a home office “adorned” with self portraits? He sure does.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Anthony Fauci attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)

Fauci’s Unlimited Ego

The story attempts to justify his ridiculous behavior, saying that claims about his portraits are “far right” attacks.

“He said that previously, when they were captured on camera, the ‘far right’ attacked him as an ‘egomaniac.’ If someone goes to the trouble of sending him a portrait of himself, he said, he would ‘feel like I’m disrespecting them’ if he discarded it.”

Obviously, the only two choices when receiving self portraits are to hang them up in your office, or discard them.

That excuse is almost as flimsy as his disproven claim that he lied about mask efficacy to protect supply for healthcare workers. Except, of course, healthcare facilities don’t buy masks on Amazon or wear cloth face coverings from Etsy.

But Fauci’s long track record of misrepresentations and media approved excuses on COVID prepared him perfectly to defend his ego.

That’s not all, of course.

When asked his post-government plans, Tony Fauci revealed that he wants to talk more about Tony Fauci.

“What I would like to do is make it a real memoir, which is a life story of which Covid is a part. Because if you look at what Tony Fauci was and is, Tony Fauci is not defined by Covid,” Tony Fauci said.

In case you weren’t sure, Tony Fauci’s post-COVID plans are to have Tony Fauci write a book about Tony Fauci.

Makes perfect sense.

More Blatant Lies

It wouldn’t be a Tony Fauci interview without more blatant misrepresentations and misinformation from the nation’s leading expert.

The Times asked what his biggest concern is, outside of infectious disease threats. His answer, was of course, ignorant and misinformed.

“What really, really concerns me is the politicization of public health principles. How you can have red states undervaccinated and blue states well vaccinated and having deaths much more prevalent among people in red states because they’re undervaccinated — that’s tragic for the population.”

Vaccination rates among the elderly, the age groups at highest risk, are nearly identical regardless of political orientation.

According to the CDC, virtually every state in the country has reached 95% of seniors receiving at least one vaccination dose.

Yet death rates have varied in the post-vaccination era regardless. This is almost certainly due to underlying health being unevenly distributed across regions. For example, California is younger and generally healthier than somewhere like Mississippi or Arkansas.

Not to mention that the state currently leading the country in COVID death rates is Arizona. Arizona voted for Biden, just elected a Democratic governor and voted for two Democratic senators in recent years. Not exactly an exclusively “red state” problem, is it?

Of course, “right wing states” like Japan are also currently seeing death rates surge, despite exceptionally high vaccination rates.

Disqualifying Answers

This also ignores that the “politicization” of public health is in large part due to Fauci himself. He and his profession criticized lockdown protestors while ignoring massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

They forced masks on kids, despite the lack of evidence. They defended Democratic politicians for staying close, while criticizing Ron DeSantis for reopening.

After being proven wrong on masks and lockdowns, they moved on to pressing for vaccine mandates and passports. Fauci himself decried individual liberty as irrelevant compared to his concerns.

Finally, when asked about his blatant and obvious disregard for former President Donald Trump, Fauci lied again.

“I did not like nor seek out a position of having to publicly contradict a president of the United States. The far right seems to think I did that deliberately and took pleasure in it. I did not. I felt very, very pained at having to get up in a public press conference and contradict what he says about hydroxychloroquine, contradict what he says about the virus is going to disappear like magic. But I had to do that for my own personal and professional integrity and for fulfilling my responsibility.

My primary responsibility is to the American public. I serve the public; I don’t serve a political party. I’m completely nonpolitical,” Fauci claimed.

He says his “personal and professional integrity” was at stake and that he “serve[s] the public.” Yet when the lab leak theory for the origins of COVID was espoused by Trump, he called it a conspiracy theory.

Fauci’s “Personal Integrity”

Even though he knew it was a legitimate possibility, the fact that his organization helped fund research in Wuhan meant it was politically intolerable for him. So he lied and obfuscated.

As early as February, he was told by other experts the virus could potentially have been manipulated. But he repeatedly denied it.

Not to mention that he and former NIH Director Francis Collins helped organize a campaign to discredit the Great Barrington Declaration.

The assertions in that document were proven correct, but Fauci worked to contradict them regardless.

READ: TWO YEARS AFTER EXPERTS CRITICIZED LOCKDOWNS AND COVID RESTRICTIONS, THEY’VE BEEN PROVEN RIGHT

Why did he do that? Because they went against his preferred mandates.

How is that serving the public? How does that represent “personal and professional integrity?” Shouldn’t the people have known that there was another choice to combat the virus?

It doesn’t serve the public, of course. But it did serve Tony Fauci.

His ego and self-preservation mattered more than the truth. And for someone with this many self-portraits, it always will.

That’s the real legacy of Tony Fauci. Regardless of what his inevitably nonsensical memoir claims.