Twins’ Royce Lewis Suffers Nasty Fall Against Guardians, Lands On Head and Neck

That looks like it hurt …

Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins took a nasty spill at first base during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lewis tried to leap over first and landed on his neck when he couldn’t clear Guardians first baseman, Gabriel Arias.

It was one of those neck injuries that makes you cringe from the apparent spinal damage. Despite being on the ground for several minutes, Lewis got up and walked back to the dugout without assistance.

WATCH:

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who recently announced that he’s expecting twins, said Lewis wasn’t seriously injured from the collision. He did not play again Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 4: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins gets checked out by medical staff after colliding and flipping over Gabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Target Field on June 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Lewis himself said after the game that aside from “soreness” he’ll be ready to play. To compound Lewis’ scary fall, the Minnesota Twins went on to lose, 2-1, against Cleveland.

“You know, the loss hurts more, to be honest,” Lewis said. “I didn’t help the team very much today. I’m just going to work my butt off to do so going forward. … I just remember hitting my face and my head. My shoulder hurts. I felt like I ran into a car backwards.”

