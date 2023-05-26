Minnesota Manager Rocco Baldelli Reveals Wife Is Expecting … TWINS

Videos by OutKick

Baseball analytics guys … what are the odds that the manager of the Minnesota Twins could conceive twins? Zero, because he’s a man (but I digress).

Rocco Baldelli, skipper for the Twins, revealed this week that he and his wife, Allie Baldelli, are expecting TWINS this fall.

Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli Hits A Double

Allie posted the news this week on her Instagram.

Posting a photo of daughter Louisa Sunny Baldelli and the family dog, Allie posted the receipts and expected arrival date for the family’s latest additions.

“‘Two babies’…..she’s right! BOY TWINS due in September,” Allie Baldelli posted.

Rocco and Allie welcomed little Louisa on Sept. 7, 2021.

Baldelli will go from losing his cool in the dugout to losing all his free time (because he’s having twins… ).

READ: TWINS MANAGER EJECTED AFTER YANKEES PITCHER DOMINGO GERMAN TOLD TO WASH HANDS DURING STICKY SUBSTANCE CHECK

Baldelli has the Twins in great shape currently: leading the AL Central (26-24), with several insurance games to lead the second-place Detroit Tigers.

It’s these moments of baseball serendipity that inspire fans to believe in the supernatural.

Twins manager having twins; Prince Fielder and father Cecil Fielder recording the exact number of career homers (319); or two pitchers named Bobby Jones starting the same MLB game in 1999 … baseball is often stranger than fiction.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)