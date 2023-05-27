TV Network Catches Heat For Airing 15-Person Orgy

Videos by OutKick

A television network in the UK is catching some heat after contestants on one of their shows took part in a group sex session during one of the episodes. The show Open House: The Great Sex Experiment airs on Channel 4 and brings couples together to dip their toes – and other body parts – in the open relationship waters.

The purpose of the show is to have couples explore “whether relationships can thrive without monogamy” and “challenge their views and consider for the first time if they would be happier in open relationships.”

Chanice and Richardo from Open House (Image Credit: Channel 4 Open House via news.com.au)

The show, which is in its second season, went too far in a recent episode according to some viewers. One of the couples participating in the social experiment hosted a 15-person orgy.

So much for dipping their toes into the world of open relationships. The couple, Chanice and Richardo, have been together for eight years and invited the show’s other contestants back to their room for an “after-party.”

“We just invited everyone at the party to the after-party. There are so many experienced people. It’s just like…take us in,” Richardo said.

The couple’s after-party turned into an orgy when the invitees started getting undressed and performing sex acts on one another. For the grand finale the hosts, Chanice and Richardo, had sex with each other while their guests watched.

Some Viewers Of Open House Weren’t Happy With The Episode

The episode wasn’t what the viewers of the show were expecting to see on “normal TV” and took to social media to file their complaints.

“Film on Sky finished and tv pinged onto #OpenHouse what fresh hell is this?!? I can’t believe this is on normal TV,” a confused viewer tweeted.

“OMG a 15-person orgy #openhouse,” another said.

One concerned viewer added, “I hope someone comes in and gives that room a deep clean before anyone else sleeps in there.”

After-party turned orgy during TV show (Image Credit: Channel 4 Open House via news.com.au)

Now I understand the concerns about this being on regular TV and all that, but there’s a really simple solution to this. If you don’t want to watch it, change the channel.

What I’m gathering here is that there were some who didn’t want to watch it, but couldn’t make themselves change the channel. Unless I’m missing something about how the TVs work in the UK.

That very well could be the case. If I’m not, and the TVs in the UK work just like they do here, change the channel.

Watch a different show with the words “sex experiment” in the title that doesn’t air any experimental sex. Don’t ruin it for the people who tuned in for the 15-person orgy.