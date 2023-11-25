TV Company Forced To Give Away $1 Million Worth Of TVs After Wild Promotion Hits In Dolphins-Jets Game

Videos by OutKick

The NFL TV company TCL is on the hook for over $1 million worth of TVs thanks to Jevon Holland returning a pick 99 yards for a score in Friday’s Dolphins-Jets game.

What a way to start a Saturday! Imagine waking up to THAT little bill. Not great!

NFL TV sponsor @TCL_USA said before this game they would give away $1M worth of big screen TVs if there was a 98+ yard touchdown in this game.



I’m checking the fine print to see if they specify that distance from scrimmage. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) November 24, 2023

Update: They will give away 84 TVs that normally sell for about $12,000. Winners will be randomly chosen from people who signed up before the game.



The rules do not specify from scrimmage.



Here’s a screenshot from TCL’s official rules, linked here: https://t.co/oDxrYG7g40 pic.twitter.com/HOTgO2xFQE — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) November 25, 2023

TV company TCL should’ve known better with this NFL promotion

What a hit! As someone who foolishly gambles all the time and puts in ridiculous parlays, I know the feeling of one hitting every 20 times. It’s the best.

I’d imagine this is the opposite for the TCL CEO as he was watching Jevon Holland outrun all the fat Jets linemen yesterday and then break Tim Boyle’s ankles on his way to paydirt.

To be fair, though, I feel like this was a dumb game to run this promotion. For starters, it was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers vs. the Dolphins, assuming they made these before the season. That seems like a pretty good chance to get a 98+ yard score.

And even if it was decided upon after the Rodgers injury, it’s still a dumb idea. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can literally bust a screen at any given moment. Same with Raheem Mostert. There are not a lot of teams in the league who can go 98 yards for a score, but Miami is one of them.

Now, did TCL expect it to go down like that? Probably not. But, again, this was Dolphins-Jets. This game is always silly. I remember Ted Ginn once returning TWO kickoffs for scores years back in a ridiculous Dolphins win.

Geno Smith once had a perfect passer rating in the season finale against Miami to knock us out of the playoffs.

Ronnie Brown once scored the game-winning TD on a wildcat run with like 19 seconds left.

Weird stuff happens with these two teams, so TCL probably got exactly what they deserved. Congrats to the 84 randos who just got one hell of a Christmas gift.