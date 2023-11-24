Dolphins Brilliantly Have Tua Throw INT Right Before Half So They Could Hilariously Return A Pick 100 Yards For A Score

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins, who literally have no shot of losing today’s game against the terrible New York Jets, are just toying with Gang Green at this point.

After two awful Tua Tagovailoa interceptions, the Jets somehow had life, and the ball, at midfield at the end of the half trailing 10-6. Big time momentum swing, right?

Here comes Tim Boyle, baby!!!

99-YARD PICK SIX TO END THE HALF.@quickdrawjev did THAT. pic.twitter.com/uLKOzjiALC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2023

Dolphins draw up perfect play against Tim Boyle, Jets

Hilarious. What a strategy by Mike McDaniel and Tua. That’s called Super Bowl-winning coaching right there.

Have your quarterback throw a dumb pick right before the half because you’d much rather go up against the awful Jets offense than the defense.

And boom, worked like a charm. Jevon Holland, 100 yards to the house and he made Tim Boyle look like a dummy on his way in. I mean, it was the most Jets thing ever.

Frankly, I’m not shocked at all. This is Dolphins-Jets. These games are always miserable as a Dolphins fan, because it’s never easy.

I don’t care who’s slinging it for the Jets, I knew it would be a battle. Tua and the offense looked great for 27 minutes, and then pooped their pants in typical fashion at the end.

Classic.

But this is a Vic Fangio defense and it features some of the best in the league, including Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. Throw it up and let them eat, baby!

Also, there was zero chance Holland was gonna be caught. You could sense it. The second he got going and you knew there were only fat lineman and Tim Boyle back there to stop him, it was curtains.

Hilarious end to a pretty typical first half of Dolphins-Jets. I promise you it won’t be the last dumb play we see today. Plenty of time left.

Buckle up.