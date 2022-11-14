Sylvester Stallone’s New Series ‘Tulsa King’ Is An Awesome Ride

“Tulsa King” might be TV’s next great hit.

The Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan follows Sylvester Stallone as veteran gangster and mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

After 25 years in prison for refusing to snitch, Manfredi is out and sent to Tulsa by his bosses to set up an operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone is off to a great start. (Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It doesn’t take long for him to figure out the world has changed significantly since he went into prison. Now, he’s out and wasting no time before making moves.

Most notably, he’s interested in teaming up with legal marijuana businessman Bohdi (Martin Starr). For a 20% cut, Manfredi will provide Bohdi’s business with protection.

Protection from what? Well, as the businessman repeatedly points out, it’s legal and there are no threats. At least, there were no threats prior to Manfredi arriving in Tulsa.

“Tulsa King” is an outstanding series with Sylvester Stallone. (Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“Tulsa King” has a ton of potential.

Without spoiling too much (I’ll save that for my “Yellowstone” recaps), there’s no question “Tulsa King” is loaded with potential.

It’s an interesting change of pace for Sheridan. He’s known for bringing people incredible sinister and dark content like “Sicario,” “Wind River” and the “Yellowstone” universe.

“Tulsa King” isn’t really like that at all. In fact, it’s way more relaxed than anything we’ve seen from Sheridan in the past.

Sylvester Stallone is great as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King.” (Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It’s funny, pretty light-hearted and there’s not a looming sense of dread and violence at all times. Most of the time, you feel like Manfredi is really enjoying his new challenge.

He’s hitting up the bar, meeting a woman who later turns out to be a federal agent, hits up a strip club, finds himself a nice driver and even engages in some extracurricular activities with the fed. If you’re expecting the same darkness seen in “1883” and other Sheridan work, “Tulsa King” will absolutely throw you for a loop.

“Tulsa King” has a ton of potential. (Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

However, that’s what makes it so much fun. It’s a very different show while still captivating the audience just like anything else Taylor Sheridan has ever touched. We’re only one episode into “Tulsa King,” but so far, it’s been outstanding. There’s no doubt it’s now on my weekly watch list moving forward.