‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Looks Absolutely Electric

Another look at “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone has hit the web.

The highly-anticipated series from Taylor Sheridan follows Stallone as a gangster fresh out of prison looking to make some moves in Tulsa.

In case anyone is curious about whether or not Stallone still has his fastball, he definitely does judging from the preview.

For those of you who might not know, “Tulsa King” is one of Taylor Sheridan’s many projects, and as we all know, he’s the content king in Hollywood right now.

Everything Taylor Sheridan is associated with tends to be a massive hit. He’s the man responsible for “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Sicario,” “Wind River,” and lots of other great stuff.

Now, he’s bringing fans a gangster series starring the man famous for playing Rocky. As “Yellowstone” fans know, nobody does sinister, dark and intriguing content than Sheridan.

If “Tulsa King” is anything like his previous work, which is almost certainly going to be the case, it’s going to definitely be worth watching.

I also love that former “Silicon Valley” star Martin Starr is in the series. It’s definitely a change of pace from his usual work.

For all of you interested, you can catch “Tulsa King” starting November 13 on Paramount+. It’s the same day “Yellowstone” returns. That’s one hell of a power lineup for entertainment fans.