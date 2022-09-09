Taylor Sheridan might have another massive hit on his hands with “Tulsa King.”

A trailer recently dropped for the mafia show starring Sylvester Stallone, and there’s no doubt it looks like it’s going to be appointment television.

All Taylor Sheridan does is make absolute hits and bangers. His first major film success was when he wrote “Sicario” and he later followed that up with “Wind River,” “Hell or High Water” and a second “Sicario” film.

Then, he woke up one day and decided to dominate television with “Yellowstone,” “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate Hollywood with non-woke content like “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, he’s bringing his millions of fans around the country a series starring Stallone as former mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi returning to the action after a long time in prison.

The era might have changed but from all indications in the trailer, the rules of the game are more or less the same. Rule with politeness until it’s time for violence.

It’s a simple formula we’ve seen play out before, and it’s almost always entertaining. Instead of a western, Sheridan will take a crack at a slightly different genre, and given his past success, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be very successful.

Furthermore, the reason why Taylor Sheridan has been so unbelievably successful when it comes to making movies and shows, especially “Yellowstone,” is because he does this crazy thing where he doesn’t try to lecture or preach to viewers.

Unlike the vast majority of Hollywood, the “Yellowstone” creator just tries to give fans a good time instead of pushing woke nonsense.

That’s why “Yellowstone” is one of the greatest shows ever made and dominates the ratings every week a new episode drops.

There’s no doubt he’ll keep that same energy with “Tulsa King.” Make sure to check it out November 13 on Paramount+.