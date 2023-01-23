Tulane Coach Discusses Future Plans After Incredible Season

Tulane football coach Willie Fritz has no interest in leaving the Green Wave.

Fritz and the program just capped off an incredible 12-2 season that ended with an epic Cotton Bowl win over USC.

Given the incredible season the Green Wave had in 2022, it makes a lot of sense to wonder whether or not Fritz might consider jumping for a bigger job. Well, Tulane fans can breathe easy because he has no interest in leaving.

“My wife and I made the decision, we really made it a couple years ago, that we’re gonna to finish out our career here at Tulane. I’d really love to be there through 2030. That’d be fun,” Fitz told Ed Daniels when talking about his future.

When asked about if he wants to retire with the Green Wave, Fritz simply responded with an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”

"My wife and I made the decision…that we are going to finish out our career here at Tulane. I would love to be able to be here thru 2030, that would be fun" — @CoachWEFritz



Ed Daniels: 'So you plan to retire here?'



Willie Fritz doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

Fritz’s record at Tulane is only 43-45, and in 2021, the Green Wave won just two games. However, in seven seasons, he’s finished at least .500 or better four times. So, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. There might not even be much interest for him out there.

Having said that, whenever a coach has a monster season at a G5 school, there’s always speculation about leaving.

For example, Luke Fickell faced job speculation for years at Cincinnati before ultimately taking the Wisconsin job. It’s just the nature of the beast.

It just doesn’t seem to be something Fritz is interested in. He’s 62, clearly loves coaching the Green Wave and would like to end his career there.

Given the monster 2022 season he had, there’s no doubt the Tulane faithful also want him to stick around. When you beat USC in the Cotton Bowl as a G5 program, you can call your shot and it sounds like that’s what he intends on doing.