Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz is coming off of the best season of his career and he plans to celebrate with a few beers. He’s just like the rest of us!

The 62-year-old led the Green Wave to a Cotton Bowl win over USC and finished the year at 12-2. After the team went 2-10 in 2021, it marked the greatest turnaround in college football history. No coach had ever led his team to a 10-win+ season after losing 10 games the year prior.

Now it’s time for Willie Fritz to relax— almost.

College football coaches don’t get much of an offseason. It is a constant grind, but for a few weeks in late winter/early spring and about a month in early summer.

Tulane’s regular season wrapped up in late November on the Friday after Thanksgiving. From there, Fritz and his team turned focus toward the AAC Championship on Dec. 3.

After beating UCF by 17, attention turned toward two things: bowl season and recruiting.

The Early Signing Period opened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, so Fritz and his staff were on the road and on the phone with high school players who were considering the Green Wave. Meanwhile, it had to prepare for its game against the Trojans on Jan. 2.

A game like no other from a team like no other! #RollWave | #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/FFBbQk08ws — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) January 10, 2023

Now, with the bowl game behind him, Fritz turns his focus back toward recruiting. Class of 2023 prospects that haven’t signed already will do so on Feb. 1.

From there, Fritz will have about a month to relax before spring ball preparations. After the spring practices, he will have some time to take his foot off of the gas just a little bit while also hitting the recruiting trail for the Class of 2024 and looking ahead to the fall.

And then, come August, fall practice begins. Rinse, repeat.

Whenever Fritz has a moment to relax, he is a lot like the rest of us. He likes to kick his feet up by the pool and crush a few Natural Light beers.

"I sit by my pool and drink a couple Natty Lights."



Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz is a man of the people! @CoachWEFritz | @TulaneAthletics | @GreenWaveFB | @bryantawards | @naturallight pic.twitter.com/Hf9KqVPFq0 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 12, 2023

Fritz has been at Tulane since 2016 and turned a terrible program into a New Year’s Six Bowl winner. He deserves to drink a few Natties while soaking up the New Orleans sun, even though the grind never stops for college football coaches.