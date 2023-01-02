‘LOL USC’ Trending As Trojans Blow Cotton Bowl Against Tulane

If you’re looking for an absolute masterclass on how to blow a 15-point lead in four minutes, look no further than the USC Trojans. No. 10 USC fell to No. 16 Tulane, which overcame multiple double-digit deficits to storm back and win Monday’s Cotton Bowl in the final seconds.

Trailing 45-30 with four and a half minutes remaining, Green Wave QB Michael Pratt led the offense down the field in 23 seconds to score a touchdown, cutting the lead to eight points. After a miscue on the ensuing kickoff, Tulane’s defense stuffed USC in its own end zone for a safety.

The Green Wave offense then put together a game-winning drive that included multiple third and fourth-down conversions before delivering the final dagger with just eight seconds remaining. Tulane defeated USC 46-45.

A 12-2 record with a Cotton Bowl win. Quite an impressive turnaround for a Tulane team that finished last season 2-10.

Twitter was not kind to USC following the loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl

Just after the game concluded, “LOL USC” was trending on Twitter. As was “USC Defense.”

While I am a PAC-12 fan, I really can't stand the University of Spoiled Children. I love that unrespected Tulane got the W.

This meltdown loss comes exactly one month after the Trojans fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. After the game, USC QB and 2022 Heisman Winner Caleb Williams was criticized for writing “F*ck Utah” on his fingernails.

Just an all-around terrible ending for the University of Spoiled Children.