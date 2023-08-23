Tua Tagovailoa Tells Ryan Clark To Watch His Mouth After ESPN Analyst Called Dolphins QB A Fat Stripper

Videos by OutKick

Tua Tagovailoa would like ESPN analyst Ryan Clark to politely piss off.

And if I were Clark, I’d oblige. After all, the Miami Dolphins’ QB1 is JACKED now, if you hadn’t notice.

“I think we all worked hard throughout the offseason,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday when asked about Clark’s recent comments about his weight. “And I’m not someone to talk about myself the entire time, but it takes a lot. You think I wanted to build all this muscle? To some extent, I wanted to be a little lighter.

“There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand that people don’t know about that are talked about that go behind the scenes. I’d appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth, that’s what I’d say.”

Tua Tagovailoa is ready to fight and now he’s built to fight

YES! Burn it down, Tua. I want you taking names like that one psycho in Billy Madison.

For those who missed it, Clark — the ex-NFLer who’s now a talking head at ESPN — had the fellas on NFL Live cackling earlier this week when he essentially called Tua Tagovailoa a fat stripper.

True story:

“I’m gonna tell you what he wasn’t doing, he wasn’t in the gym. I’ll bet you that,” Clark said. “He might have spent a lot of time in the tattoo parlor. He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks happy. He is thick. He’s built like a girl working at Onyx [Gentleman’s Club] in Atlanta right on the bottom.”

This level of hate from Ryan Clark is unbelievable…



Tua does nothing but keep his head down and work his tail off the ENTIRE off season to get his body right.



How dare @espn for the constant hate y’all don’t even hide it anymore pic.twitter.com/w5I6OwZJH4 — JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) August 22, 2023

OK, Ryan. And hey, Marcus Spears, what are you laughing at, buddy? Seriously? I’ll give Dan Orlovsky a pass because he’s a Tua fan, but everyone else can listen to Tua and piss right off.

All I’ve heard for years now is, “Tua’s too small. Too injury-prone. Can’t play in the league. Can’t hold up. Can’t take a hit.”

Blah, blah, blah.

So, naturally, Tagovailoa put on some muscle during the offseason because people wouldn’t shut up about it and he couldn’t stop getting concussions. Pretty understandable. He also learned jiu-jitsu so he could fall better, so I’d watch yourself if you were one of the losers laughing.

Anyway, he came back to Dolphins camp THICK, and the world quickly noticed. And then Ryan Clark called him fat.

All caught up? Good. Here’s more Tua:

“He probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” Tagovailoa continued Wednesday. “I don’t know. Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know. It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people when they’re not that person. Just a little weird.

“My background is that I come from a Samoan family. Respect is everything. But, it does get to a point where ‘Hey, little easy on that, buddy,’ because I think we’re pretty tough-minded people. And if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy too. Just saying.”

Let’s roll.

That’s my #QB1.

First, he sends the haters into a spiral by saying he loved Sound of Freedom, and now he’s taking shots at an ESPN analyst.

You’re welcome to OutKick any time, Tua. You’d fit right in.