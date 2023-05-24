Is Tua Fat Or Is This Just A Bad Angle?

Videos by OutKick

Typically, I’m not going to dabble in NFL talk because I like to stay in my own lane and OutKick’s NFL Department is loaded with talent, but when the Internet is debating whether Tua got fat — or “thicc” — during the past few months, my pageview radar goes off.

A video surfaced Tuesday of a Zion-esque Tua going through an offseason practice with the Dolphins down in Florida and now people are definitely chattering about the thickened starting quarterback.

Is this just the natural body progression of a Samoan who is now in his middle 20s and getting that early dad bod frame? Is this a Tua who is trying to bulk up to withstand the grind? Is this a Tua who’s been crushing red beans and rice.

As always, you guys need to get a look. I report, you decide.

Tua LOOKS THICC.



I double taked watching a practice vid.



“Is that AJ Dillon tossing passes?” pic.twitter.com/Co5eZEfB4r — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) May 23, 2023

“Offseason training has been good,” Tua told the Palm Beach Post in April. “Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel like I can get to in the later parts of the season.”

I’m not a football expert. Does he think a thicc badonk and trunk thighs will help him in January against the AFC East?

There are also reports Tua has been working on his jiu-jitsu game in an attempt to protect his head from “intense contact” and therefore prevent future concussions.

Would you describe Tua as ‘thicc’ or ‘swole’? 🐬#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/yAyBcKqAFr — Scott Simpson (@NimblewNumbers) May 23, 2023

“We were willing to go to any length. However, with him getting invested in it and really talking to him and hearing how the trainer is invested in him and how he was really into it and getting good residuals from it, we feel very comfortable in terms of this best preparing him for things that he hasn’t otherwise been able to prepare for,” McDaniel told reporters in March.

“Like a follow-through throwing motion, it’s something that we’re trying to train, and he’s 100 percent all-in, attacking it with vigor and exuberance.”

Now we wait to see if a thicc Tua stays thicc through the summer or if he cuts heading into training camp.

“Eating his way out of the starting lineup. Seriously, that’s a pizza a day physique,” one NFL Twitter observer noted of the new Tua.

“You guys sure that’s not an O-lineman? A few years ago Joe Looney was dressed like Zeke,” joked another.

You guys love NFL drama. You got it. Can a THICC Tua return the Dolphins to glory or does this turn into a huge disaster in 2023?

Buckle up. Grab a beer. Hammer a large pie. Debate with your text group.