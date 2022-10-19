Tua Tagovailoa Recounts Scary Moments After Concussion, Including Blackouts And Memory Loss

Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since his scary concussion nearly three weeks ago, and the Miami Dolphins QB certainly sounded like someone who’s learned a thing or two since then.

For starters, Tua rehashed what he remembers from that night … which isn’t much.

“There was a point where I was unconscious,” he said. “I couldn’t tell what was going on.”

Tagovailoa then added there was a blank spot between the moment he was hit and when he got into the ambulance, adding that he doesn’t remember getting carted off the field.

Tua Tagovailoa recounts scary moments after concussion

The Miami Dolphins’ third-year QB was briefly knocked out of the Sept. 25 game against Buffalo, stumbling off the field after taking a big hit only to return in the second half to lead the Dolphins to a huge win.

Tagovailoa started Miami’s following game three days later against the Bengals and was carted off the field in the second quarter after a brutal sack that left him exhibiting the ‘fencing’ motion with his fingers.

Not only does he not remember doing that, everything that followed – including the cart, the ambulance ride and the hospital – was fuzzy at best.

Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital and later cleared to fly home with the Dolphins, but hasn’t played since. He was pretty much immediately ruled out for Miami’s next game, met with several experts around the country, and eventually returned to the field on a limited basis last Wednesday.

Three days later, he officially cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week he would start Sunday against the Steelers.

Tua says he’s not the Miami Dolphins ‘savior’

Tagovailoa’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Miami Dolphins, who have dropped three straight after a 3-0 start.

“It’s been a process, that’s for sure,” Tagovailoa said of the past three weeks, which included an NFL investigation into the team’s handling of the situation, and protocol change, and meeting with various doctors as he saught an eventual return.

“A lot of it has been pretty stressful, but it’s done for player safety,” he added.

Still, Tagovailoa – who was in the midst of a career season at the time of his injury – admitted he’s not the team’s “savior” and it’ll take everyone to stop the losing streak.

The oft-injured QB also said he plans to work on getting rid of the ball sooner from here on out.