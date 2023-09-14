Tua Tagovailoa Performance Results In Madden Ratings Bump For Dolphins QB

Videos by OutKick

One of the best features of modern Madden is how quickly real world performance can translate to the virtual game.

The Madden Ratings Hotline has also allowed fans to have input into which players deserve to see a ratings bump based on the start of their season. And few players had a better start than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins to an impressive 36-34 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Hill. He also completed 28 of 45 attempts, connecting with Hill 11 times for 215 yards.

Fans noticed, and the Madden ratings team listened.

The Madden NFL 24 X (formerly Twitter) account posted Thursday that the Tagovailoa had received the first ratings bump of the year, getting moved up three points to an 85.

The Ratings Hotline was filled with @MiamiDolphins fans 🐬 ☎️



📈 @tuaman gets the first bump of the year #Madden24

Not bad for just one week!

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to playing the against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Madden Boost Indicates Real World Improvement

After several serious head injuries in 2022, expectations for Tagovailoa have ranged from tepid optimism to unchecked absurdity. The NFL.com rankings, for example, put him ahead of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen heading into the season.

But Week 1 showed how good Tagovailoa can be when given enough time to throw, especially with the remarkable depth the Dolphins have at the skill positions.

That said, the Chargers are not known for having one of the league’s best defenses, and he’ll face a much stiffer test playing the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday.

Still, it’s an encouraging sign for Dolphins fans that Tua had such an impressive start. And it certainly raises the ceiling of expectations for Miami’s 2023 season. As long as he can remain healthy.

If he does, who knows how much higher that Madden rating might go?