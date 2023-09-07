NFL.com Ranks Jalen Hurts Ahead Of Joe Burrow, Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson Behind Tua Tagovailoa

Videos by OutKick

NFL.com posted a list of all of the quarterbacks in the league, ranked in order, prior to Week 1. Presumably, they’re going to update that list throughout the year. But heading into the season, they think Jalen Hurts is better than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Plus, they believe Tua Tagovailoa is better than Lamar Jackson.

OK, then.

Here’s the list of the Top 10, according to NFL.com:

Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts Joe Burrow Josh Allen Justin Herbert Aaron Rodgers Trevor Lawrence Tua Tagovailoa Lamar Jackson Dak Prescott

QB Index, Week 1: Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Lamar Jackson in @TheNickShook's first signal-caller slotting of 2023 seasonhttps://t.co/K8k6r7AOYb pic.twitter.com/PVW8T6zrd6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 7, 2023

Look, these lists are inherently silly. But, they’re fun to write about and make fun of, so that’s what I’m going to do.

The good news is that none of this matters and we’re going to get actual football beginning Thursday night. That means — ideally — the end of all the pontificating until we have some real information.

Still, it amazes me how quickly people fall in love with the new and exciting.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes remains at the top. He’s a two-time MVP, a two-time Super Champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. There’s no question he’s the best quarterback in the NFL.

But I am getting really tired of everyone jumping on Jalen Hurts’ one elite season. ESPN did the exact, same thing.

Yes, he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. He was brilliant last season.

But it was one year.

NFL.com becomes the latest outlet to overrate Jalen Hurts, putting him ahead of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, too, and back-to-back AFC Championship appearances. And he did it in the much-tougher AFC.

Josh Allen has four-straight 10+ win seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He’s eclipsed 4,200 yards passing in three-straight seasons. In those three seasons, he’s thrown at least 35 touchdown passes. Oh, and he also averaged 650 yards rushing and seven rushing TDs across that span.

Again, all while doing that in the much more treacherous AFC where Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme.

Ranking Hurts ahead of either of them is patently absurd.

In fact, I’d probably rank Hurts below Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers and maybe Trevor Lawrence. Maybe.

Either way, Hurts is not the second-best quarterback in the NFL.

In addition to putting Jalen Hurts over Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, NFL.com says Tua Tagovailoa is better than Lamar Jackson

Further down the list, Lamar Jackson is ranked ninth. I actually applaud NFL.com for not pumping up Jackson like most media companies do. However, he’s behind Tua Tagovailoa. That’s ridiculous.

There is no NFL GM taking Tua Tagovailoa over Lamar Jackson. If there is, he should be fired on the spot. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

I’m not a Tua-believer, nor am I as high on Jackson as some. Both players have injury risks. But are you telling me that if you offered NFL GMs one quarterback for this season, they would take Tua Tagovailoa over Lamar Jackson? Nonsense.

That’s the same logic I would use for Hurts. This is a list of quarterbacks for this season only. So, let’s just say there was a quarterback draft and every team got a new signal-caller. When is a team pulling the trigger on Hurts?

Certainly not second.

Whatever, these lists are just for fun. Part of the fun is in being wrong.

And, apparently, NFL.com likes to be wrong.