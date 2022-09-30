Twitter Torches The Dolphins After Tua Suffers Scary Injurys

The Miami Dolphins are facing intense criticism after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday night.

During the 27-15 win for the Bengals, Tua appeared to seize up after hitting his head on the ground. The injury comes less than a week after he suffered what was initially believed to be a head injury against the Bills before turning out to be a back injury.

People on Twitter absolutely nuked the Dolphins after Tua was taken to the hospital, and many drew a connection to his injury Sunday against the Bills, despite there being absolutely no evidence at this time that’s the case.

It’s absolutely unknown right now whether or not there’s any connection, but that didn’t stop people from tearing into Miami.

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

This was NOT a back injury at all and it was blatant lying. There should be an investigation into the Dolphins medical staff as well Tua should not have played tonight pic.twitter.com/n4qQTn5GBF — sam hubbard enthusiast (vince) (@qsmartreviewer) September 30, 2022

Tua 4 days ago. The Dolphins will have to answer for this. https://t.co/DlNIVMPZmC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

If it comes out that Miami lied about Tua having a concussion and put him out there, the whole staff should be fired. — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) September 30, 2022

Truth be told Tua should probably never have been playing.



He displayed neurological trauma last week, we disregarded it, labeled it a “back injury” & let him back in the game.



Now, the whole world watch as he lay on the field helpless. When will we put player safety FIRST! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

It’s worth asking if the NFL and the Miami Dolphins would knowingly put a player back on the field if he’d suffered serious head trauma.

Does anyone think the league would do that? Rational people capable of thinking know the answer is almost certainly no.

The fallout from such a decision would end careers and be unprecedented. Yet, as we can see on Twitter, people are quickly condemning the Dolphins without any concrete proof.

I really hope Tua’s “back” injury has nothing to do with this very apparent head injury tonight. As we know repetitive head trauma can be detrimental long-term. In my opinion I see a lot of similarities to tonights injury and the “back “injury only 4 days ago.. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 30, 2022

The good news for Tua is that he was discharged from the hospital Thursday night and flew home with the team.

However, that hardly makes the situation less scary.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

All you have to do is look at how his body seized up to know it’s an incredibly serious situation. It was an unbelievably scary moment for Tua, his family and his teammates.

It’s also smart in a situation like this to wait for more information before making statements with certainty. Let’s just hope Tua heals up ASAP. You never want to see anyone struggle with what he did Thursday night.