Twitter Torches The Dolphins After Tua Suffers Scary Injurys

The Miami Dolphins are facing intense criticism after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday night.
During the 27-15 win for the Bengals, Tua appeared to seize up after hitting his head on the ground. The injury comes less than a week after he suffered what was initially believed to be a head injury against the Bills before turning out to be a back injury.
People on Twitter absolutely nuked the Dolphins after Tua was taken to the hospital, and many drew a connection to his injury Sunday against the Bills, despite there being absolutely no evidence at this time that’s the case.
It’s absolutely unknown right now whether or not there’s any connection, but that didn’t stop people from tearing into Miami.
It’s worth asking if the NFL and the Miami Dolphins would knowingly put a player back on the field if he’d suffered serious head trauma.
Does anyone think the league would do that? Rational people capable of thinking know the answer is almost certainly no.
The fallout from such a decision would end careers and be unprecedented. Yet, as we can see on Twitter, people are quickly condemning the Dolphins without any concrete proof.
The good news for Tua is that he was discharged from the hospital Thursday night and flew home with the team.
However, that hardly makes the situation less scary.
All you have to do is look at how his body seized up to know it’s an incredibly serious situation. It was an unbelievably scary moment for Tua, his family and his teammates.
It’s also smart in a situation like this to wait for more information before making statements with certainty. Let’s just hope Tua heals up ASAP. You never want to see anyone struggle with what he did Thursday night.
And I hope Tua is okay. And I noticed there was no flag, but if a lineman falls on top of a QB, they throw a flag.