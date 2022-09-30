Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off Field After Suffering Head, Neck Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down, with eight minutes left in the second quarter, after suffering an apparent head injury. The quarterback’s head whipped into the ground on a QB sack by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.

The team confirmed that Tagovailoa was sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluations on potential head and neck injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just left the stadium in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/0fk4rYJ6wj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 30, 2022

Broadcast cameras replayed Tagovailoa after the tackle as his body stiffened. Both teams gathered around the QB as a cart was called on the field.

The injury comes days after Tagovailoa suffered a questionable upper-body injury that stirred questions around the Dolphins’ concussion testing.

Tagovailoa’s day is over. He finished the game with 8 of 14 passing for 110 yards and an interception. Backup Teddy Bridgewater stepped in for Miami’s offense.

