NFLPA Looking At Dolphins’ Concussion Protocol With Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a big hit in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and appeared to have suffered a concussion as he tried to get up from the tackle and staggered to the ground.

The NFL players association appears to be dubious of Miami’s concussion protocol and is launching an investigation into the medical staff’s process, which allowed Tua to come back from a hit that forcefully sent the QB’s helmet into the turf.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in.



According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA is investigating the Dolphins’ concussion protocol after they cleared Tua to return.

Pelissero tweeted, shortly after the Dolphins’ 21-19 win:

“The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the handling of #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their game against the #Bills today in Miami, per source.

“Under the 2020 CBA, the NFLPA, NFL Management Council or any player has the right (independently or collectively) to bring forward a complaint about an alleged failure to follow concussion protocol, to be investigated and resolved by the union and management council.”

After staggering to the ground, Tua needed assistance from his teammates to stay upright. The QB was evidently woozy during the sequence. Postgame evaluations on Tua’s injury indicated that he was dealing with a back injury not a concussion.

Officially: Tua Tagovailoa has a head injury and is questionable to return. https://t.co/P3GPWCnTf3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The ramifications could be significant for Miami if their medical staff was negligent in their handling of the potential concussion.

As CTE / head injuries continue to press the NFL’s handling of long-term brain health among their players, the players’ association is making their play to show that they are focused on player safety.

Tua exited the game, with Teddy Bridgewater stepping in as interim QB, but came back moments later. Bridgewater went 0 for 2 passing in his cameo.

