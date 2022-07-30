Trump On Potential Griner Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer: ‘Doesn’t Seem Like A Very Good Trade’

Former President Donald Trump appeared on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton radio show on Friday and had some very interesting comments about a variety of topics.

One such topic was the current situation involving WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in Russian custody after pleading guilty to drug charges. Reports surfaced that the White House is considering trading a Russian arms dealer — currently in US custody — for Griner and American corporate executive Paul Whelan.

Trump gave his thoughts on the matter, saying that Griner “went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught.”

“And now we’re supposed to get her out,” he continued. “We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.”

But the former president wasn’t done and suggested that it would be a major mistake to make a deal with the Russians — trading an arms dealer for a basketball player.

And he’s gonna get a free card, and we’re gonna get her. She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs. Former President Donald Trump on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

You can hear the entirety of President Trump’s interview with OutKick founder Clay Travis and his radio co-host, Buck Sexton, right here (Griner comments begin at 7:10 mark):