Donald Trump Gets Rockstar Treatment At Clemson-South Carolina Football Game

Former President Donald Trump rolled into South Carolina for Saturday night’s game between South Carolina and Clemson. As you might expect, he got the kind of response that would make most progressives punch their computer.

The ex-Commander in Chief arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium before the game and got quite the welcome.

Happening Now: President Trump makes his way into the stadium to watch the Clemson vs. South Carolina College football game.



Crowd goes wild!

Once he was in the stadium, the warm reception didn’t stop. As Trump waved from one of the suites, fans could be heard breaking out into “USA! USA!” chants.

Trump is at the Clemson vs South Carolina game in Columbia.



Stadium chanting 'USA! USA!'

You can look at as many polls as you want, but sometimes it’s moments like this that are far more telling.

There are stadiums full of people screaming and chanting when Trump shows up. Yeah, I think No. 45 is still very popular with a lot of people.

Trump Got A Huge Welcome In Rival Nikki Haley’s Home State

If you’re wondering why Trump made an appearance at this game on rivalry weekend, it probably won’t come as a surprise that it’s believed to have something to do with the 2024 Presidential Election.

South Carolina is of course the home state of one of the last remaining challengers left in the race on the Republican side, Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and Trump-appointed UN Ambassador has performed well leading up to the primaries and weathered the early, crowded Republican field.

While you probably won’t find too many people willing to say she’s got a particular chance of beating Trump for the nomination, it stands to reason she’ll do well in South Carolina.

So… why not ingratiate yourself to voters by attaching a football game?

That’s the best way to campaign. Sure, you need to gladhand in diners and take tours of steel foundries, but just catching games would be the best part of campaigning for president.

Hitting sporting events appears to be one of Trump’s most effective strategies. He has made appearances at multiple UFC events usually to raucous applause.