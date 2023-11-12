Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome At UFC 295: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump set Madison Square Garden on fire Saturday night for UFC 295.

The former President, a known fan of combat sports, rolled in with an absolute squad that included Don Jr., Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson amid rampant VP speculation.

The group was led into the arena by Dana White, and the crowd went absolutely wild. Trump was greeted like a rock star coming out for the first song of a major concert.

Check out the entrance below from the Republican frontrunner

UFC fans love Donald Trump.

As pointed out by OutKick’s great Bobby Burack, pretty much every sports league in America leans to the left or is simply openly endorsing leftist ideas and values.

Not the UFC. Dana White has gone out of his way time and time again to make it clear cancel culture, woke nonsense and anything else that’s similar has no place in the UFC.

It’s a combat sport, and that generally appeals to people who aren’t liberal. Thus, it’s not hard to understand the support for Donald Trump.

He’s treated like an absolute rock star whenever he shows up, and this time, he rolled with a squad of people.

This entrance has been trending on X since Saturday night, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Not only did the crowd go wild for Trump, but even a “USA! USA!” chant broke out. Anyone who doesn’t appreciate a good “USA! USA!” chant is likely a communist.

Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny Donald Trump knows how to put on a show and move the needle. Is there any situation where President Joe Biden shows up to a UFC event and gets this kind of reaction?

Absolutely not.

Football stadiums used to chant “F*ck, Joe Biden!”at games he was nowhere near. Yet when Trump shows up to a UFC event, he blows the lid off the place.

Donald Trump treated like a rock star at UFC 295. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We're a little less than a year away from the 2024 election, and I think it's safe to say Trump will be making several more public appearances between now and then. It should be a ton of fun to see what kind of reactions he continues to get.