Trump Addresses Social Media Future Amid Elon Musk-Twitter Deal

Former president Donald Trump wishes Elon Musk well as he officially takes over as “Chief Twit,” but says that he will remain on Truth Social.

“I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it,” Trump told Fox Business on Thursday. “I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth.”

Technically, Trump didn’t specify if he would consider a return to Twitter as a complement and not a substitute for Truth. “Trump declined to comment on if he would ever use it again.” Fox Business writes.

For what it’s worth, Trump claimed Twitter needs him to return. “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me,” he adds.

A return to Twitter for Trump would greatly derail the momentum of Truth Social, a product of Trump Media & Technology Group. Truth currently brands its platform as the exclusive social media service for Donald Trump.

Still, Trump can never reach as many users on Truth as he did on Twitter. Moreover, Musk’s takeover could stunt the growth of the alt-tech industry.

Truth, Parler, and Gab exist only to combat free speech restrictions on Twitter and Facebook. Suffice it to say the demand for such alternatives will weaken as Musk eases concerns of censorship.

But Musk would have to make the first move for Trump to have an opportunity to make a decision. Twitter Inc. permanently barred Trump from the service following the Jan. 6, Capitol riot. Previous management argued that keeping Trump’s account active would “risk further incitement of violence.”

In May, Musk called the decision to ban the former president from Twitter “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.”

“[It was] a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk explained.

On Thursday, advertisers threatened Musk with a boycott in the scenario he reinstates Trump.

“About a dozen of GroupM’s clients, which own an array of well-known consumer brands, have told the agency to pause all their ads on Twitter if Mr. Trump’s account is reinstated,” The Wall Street Journal reports

Musk responded in a message to advertisers explaining that he bought Twitter to create “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.”

He did, however, prefaced his comments by noting the company “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Musk did not address reinstating Trump in his letter to advertisers.